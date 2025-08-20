Masthead gallery: Countdown Improv Festival finale

St Petersburg improv duo Dan Dagesse and Adam Corcovilos perform at The Commodore in Ybor City during the Countdown Improv Festival's closing day.
St Petersburg improv duo Dan Dagesse and Adam Corcovilos perform at The Commodore in Ybor City during the Countdown Improv Festival's closing day. Photos by Carole Devillers
Countdown Improv co-founders Justin Peters and Kelly Buttermore get the crowd laughing as they host the festival's finale at The Commodore in Ybor. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dan and Adam, or Duh-NANDA-daM, have an unconventional improv style that combines Jeopardy-playing puppets and audience member participation. Photos by Carole Devillers
The lively Sunday crowd cheers and laughs for the acts that close out the ninth Countdown Improv Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
Baltimore duo Brian Young and Julia Gerhardt perform as two exes who try to show through the power of improv how okay they are with no longer being together. Photos by Carole Devillers
With audience help choosing a location, New York-based solo improv act T. J. Mannix’s brings to life the small Pasco County town of St Leo in his show Townies Photos by Carole Devillers
Improv performers and audience members mingle during an intermission on the final day of the 2025 Countdown Improv Festival Photos by Carole Devillers
The merch table is stocked with T-shirts on the final day of the Countdown Improv Festival Photos by Carole Devillers
Countdown Festival co-founders Justin Peters and Kelly Buttermore perform nationally as improv duo From Justin to Kelly and own The Commodore with other partners. Photos by Carole Devillers
In their act Making Space, Madison, Wisconsin improv duo Kai Lynch and Heather Renken use physical space to inspire the audience. Photos by Carole Devillers
Adept at roughhousing, New York improv trio T.J. Del Reno, Ian O’Keeffe, and Matthew Radlow perform their Hundred Hand Slap act at The Commodore during the 2025 Countdown Improv Festival Photos by Carole Devillers
Combining comedy with wrestling, West Palm Beach solo improv performer Patrick Price does his show PATSMASHPROV at The Commodore during the final day of the Countdown Improv Festival Photos by Carole Devillers
An audience member joins wrestler-comedian Patrick Price on stage at The Commodore to try out an improvisation of her own Photos by Carole Devillers
With more than 120 acts featuring nearly 200 improv comedians performing over five nights at the HCC Ybor campus Performing Arts Building and The Commodore, the Countdown Improv Festival is America’s biggest and best improv comedy festiva Photos by Carole Devillers

Countdown Improv Festival finale

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
