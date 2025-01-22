With cannon blasting, pirates get ready for the 106th Gasparilla Invasion of Tampa presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.
The three-masted ship Jose Gasparilla sails towards the Tampa Convention Center for the 106th Gasparilla Pirate Invasion.
A sight to behold, the Jose Gasparilla is the world’s only fully-rigged pirate ship and a treasured feature of Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Festival.
Draped in colorful flags and with pirates on the mast ladders, the iconic Jose Gasparilla is part of Tampa’s longest-standing tradition.
Hundreds of boisterous pirates sail aboard the Jose Gasparilla to partake in Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Festival, founded in 1904.
The Jose Gasparilla docks at the Tampa Convention Center, where festival goers await the rowdy pirates and their precious booty.
The Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates disembark at the Tampa Convention Center, ready to invade the city.
Gasparilla pirates toss colorful beads to revelers ready to catch them.
The Gasparilla Pirate Festival is a full-blown pirate celebration and day of revelry in Tampa.
The Tampa Gasparilla Pirate Festival, with its 4.5-mile route and more than 100 floats, is considered the nation’s third largest parade, according to Visit Tampa Bay.
The Gasparilla Pirate Festival is a full-blown pirate celebration and day of revelry.
Excited attendees greet the invading Gasparilla pirates at the Tampa Convention Center.
It’s a full-blown pirate invasion at the Tampa Convention Center before the afternoon parade down Bayshore Boulevard.
Arrgh… Pirates invade Tampa and share their colorful booty with excited fans.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hands over the key of the city for a day to Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s Captain Drew Pittman, kicking off the festivities of the Gasparilla Festival.
Thousands converge on the Tampa Convention Center to celebrate the Gasparilla pirate invasion.
Masthead gallery: Gasparilla 2025

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

