Masthead gallery: Gasworx district construction

A banner on the construction fencing at Gasworx has a rendering of what the residential building going up behind the fence will look like when finished
A banner on the construction fencing at Gasworx has a rendering of what the residential building going up behind the fence will look like when finished Carole Devillers
The view looking down on the Gasworx district construction site from the top floor terrace of La Unión apartments on Nuccio Parkway, which earned the distinction of being Gasworx's first completed project when it opened in late 2024.
The view looking down on the Gasworx district construction site from the top floor terrace of La Unión apartments on Nuccio Parkway, which earned the distinction of being Gasworx's first completed project when it opened in late 2024. Carole Devillers
Gasworx's second residential building is under constuction adjacent to La Unión on Nuccio Parkway
Gasworx's second residential building is under constuction adjacent to La Unión on Nuccio Parkway Carole Devillers
Located across the street from the future Gasworx marketplace, Gasworx's second residential building is expected to open in early 2026.
Located across the street from the future Gasworx marketplace, Gasworx's second residential building is expected to open in early 2026. Carole Devillers
A TECO streetcar passes in front of an old warehouse being repurposed into a marketplace as part of the Gasworx project. The streetcar will add a new stop near the marketplace.
A TECO streetcar passes in front of an old warehouse being repurposed into a marketplace as part of the Gasworx project. The streetcar will add a new stop near the marketplace. Carole Devillers
Construction is underway on Gasworx’s trophy office tower, which will house the future headquarters of Grow Financial.
Construction is underway on Gasworx’s trophy office tower, which will house the future headquarters of Grow Financial. Carole Devillers
Construction crews are busy working to make the ambitious 50-acre Gasworx district a reality with residences, offices, retail, restaurants, a city park, multi-use trails, and walkable streets.
Construction crews are busy working to make the ambitious 50-acre Gasworx district a reality with residences, offices, retail, restaurants, a city park, multi-use trails, and walkable streets. Carole Devillers
A new residential building is planned at the E3 Gasworx construction site. The district will have more than 5,000 housing units in total.
A new residential building is planned at the E3 Gasworx construction site. The district will have more than 5,000 housing units in total. Carole Devillers
Located next to the Gasworx site, BarrieHaus Beer Co. is one of only three Florida breweries to win a medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup. So was fellow Ybor brewery Sky Puppy Brewing.
Located next to the Gasworx site, BarrieHaus Beer Co. is one of only three Florida breweries to win a medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup. So was fellow Ybor brewery Sky Puppy Brewing. Carole Devillers
A joint venture between real estate company Kettler and Tampa developer Darryl Shaw, Gasworx will bridge the gap between Ybor and downtown.
A joint venture between real estate company Kettler and Tampa developer Darryl Shaw, Gasworx will bridge the gap between Ybor and downtown. Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Gasworx district construction

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Related Tags

Architecture, Construction, Downtown Tampa, On the Ground (español), Retail 
Ybor City 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.