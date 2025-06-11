Masthead gallery: Guava City Paint Jam

Artist Kaitlin Ramirez (aka Swirly Painter) painted this mural at Tampa Trucks Works as part of the Guava City Paint Jam, a grassroots artist-led mural festival in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights.
Artist Kaitlin Ramirez (aka Swirly Painter) painted this mural at Tampa Trucks Works as part of the Guava City Paint Jam, a grassroots artist-led mural festival in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
“Feesh,” the first public mural by artist Tinybrush, shares a wall in Tampa Heights with Ryan Lagasse’s mural for the Guava City Paint Jam.
“Feesh,” the first public mural by artist Tinybrush, shares a wall in Tampa Heights with Ryan Lagasse’s mural for the Guava City Paint Jam. Photos by Carole Devillers
This Guava City Paint Jam mural by St Petersburg-based artist Daniel “R5” Barojas adorns a wall at Tampa Trucks Works in Tampa Heights.
This Guava City Paint Jam mural by St Petersburg-based artist Daniel “R5” Barojas adorns a wall at Tampa Trucks Works in Tampa Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
Peruvian-Canadian artist Chris Dyer’s spray paint style is recognizable in his Guava Jam mural at Avenue Lofts in Seminole Heights.
Peruvian-Canadian artist Chris Dyer’s spray paint style is recognizable in his Guava Jam mural at Avenue Lofts in Seminole Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
The vertical mural Tampa-based muralist Carlos Pons created for the Guava City Paint Jam is adjacent to Chris Dyer’s mural..
The vertical mural Tampa-based muralist Carlos Pons created for the Guava City Paint Jam is adjacent to Chris Dyer’s mural.. Photos by Carole Devillers
Quinn Cale’s colorful turtle mural brings a creative vision of marine wildlife into the parking garage behind Grassroots Kava House in Seminole Heights.
Quinn Cale’s colorful turtle mural brings a creative vision of marine wildlife into the parking garage behind Grassroots Kava House in Seminole Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
The eyes have it for pro skateboarder and artist Kris Markovitch, who displayed his multi-faceted talent with this mural in the parking garage behind Grassroots Kava House in Seminole Heights.
The eyes have it for pro skateboarder and artist Kris Markovitch, who displayed his multi-faceted talent with this mural in the parking garage behind Grassroots Kava House in Seminole Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Paulina Casati created this mural of a makara, a mythical creature in Southeast Asian lore, for the Guava City Paint Jam.
Artist Paulina Casati created this mural of a makara, a mythical creature in Southeast Asian lore, for the Guava City Paint Jam. Photos by Carole Devillers
The striking artwork of international muralist Jake Klone (aka Klonism) spreads across two walls in the Grassroots Kava House parking garage in Seminole Heights.
The striking artwork of international muralist Jake Klone (aka Klonism) spreads across two walls in the Grassroots Kava House parking garage in Seminole Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Hannah Lorra’s contribution to the Guava City Paint Jam is this vibrant soul flower snake mashup in Seminole Heights.
Artist Hannah Lorra’s contribution to the Guava City Paint Jam is this vibrant soul flower snake mashup in Seminole Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa native Ashley Cantero’s Guava City Paint Jam mural at the parking garage behind Grassroots Kava House
Tampa native Ashley Cantero’s Guava City Paint Jam mural at the parking garage behind Grassroots Kava House Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa-based artist Melvin “LANGSTN” Halsey Jr.’s love for African culture is reflected in his mural in the Grassroots Kava House parking garage.
Tampa-based artist Melvin “LANGSTN” Halsey Jr.’s love for African culture is reflected in his mural in the Grassroots Kava House parking garage. Photos by Carole Devillers
Despite a challenging, roughly textured wall for a canvas, artist Jason Harvin of Wayward Walls created an impressive mural in Grassroots Kava House’s parking garage.
Despite a challenging, roughly textured wall for a canvas, artist Jason Harvin of Wayward Walls created an impressive mural in Grassroots Kava House’s parking garage. Photos by Carole Devillers
For the Guava City Paint Jam, Miami-based artist Douglas Hoekzema, known as Hoxxoh, used a speaker rig and 808 bass to splash paint onto the walls of Commercial Acoustic’s warehouse.
For the Guava City Paint Jam, Miami-based artist Douglas Hoekzema, known as Hoxxoh, used a speaker rig and 808 bass to splash paint onto the walls of Commercial Acoustic’s warehouse. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Guava City Paint Jam

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Related Tags

Arts, Downtown Tampa, Neighborhoods, Retail, Talent 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.