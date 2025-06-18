Masthead gallery: Historic Plant City

Plant City’s rich agricultural and railroad history is commemorated in artist Keith Goodson’s mural.
Plant City’s rich agricultural and railroad history is commemorated in artist Keith Goodson’s mural. Photos by Carole Devillers
Originally named Ichepucksassa after a Native American village, Plant City was renamed in honor of railroad developer Henry B. Plant and his South Florida Railroad.
Originally named Ichepucksassa after a Native American village, Plant City was renamed in honor of railroad developer Henry B. Plant and his South Florida Railroad. Photos by Carole Devillers
The historic Plant City Union Depot, now the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum, dates back to 1909 and stands near the diamond junction where two CSX rail lines cross
The historic Plant City Union Depot, now the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum, dates back to 1909 and stands near the diamond junction where two CSX rail lines cross Photos by Carole Devillers
Opened in 1939, the Art Deco style State Theater closed as a movie theater in 1958 and is now State Theatre Antiques, an antique and collectibles store.
Opened in 1939, the Art Deco style State Theater closed as a movie theater in 1958 and is now State Theatre Antiques, an antique and collectibles store. Photos by Carole Devillers
Named after Theodore Jeffers McCall, Plant City’s first city manager, McCall Park spans four blocks of historic downtown and hosts many events.
Named after Theodore Jeffers McCall, Plant City’s first city manager, McCall Park spans four blocks of historic downtown and hosts many events. Photos by Carole Devillers
Famous as the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World” and situated in eastern Hillsborough County, Plant City boasts a rich agricultural heritage.
Famous as the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World” and situated in eastern Hillsborough County, Plant City boasts a rich agricultural heritage. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Rob Yoho adds a splash of color to a downtown intersection with his electrical box artwork, a winner at Plant City’s Electrical Art Box Competition.
Artist Rob Yoho adds a splash of color to a downtown intersection with his electrical box artwork, a winner at Plant City’s Electrical Art Box Competition. Photos by Carole Devillers
Krazy Kup is a unique, funky coffee house and live music venue in Plant City.
Krazy Kup is a unique, funky coffee house and live music venue in Plant City. Photos by Carole Devillers
Catnip Café and Adoption Lounge, Plant City’s first cat café, is a nonprofit that gets cats off the streets and humans off their couches to enjoy a brew and the company of adoptable felines.
Catnip Café and Adoption Lounge, Plant City’s first cat café, is a nonprofit that gets cats off the streets and humans off their couches to enjoy a brew and the company of adoptable felines. Photos by Carole Devillers
While waiting for a forever home, this kitty enjoys the nurturing atmosphere of the Catnip Café and Adoption Lounge.
While waiting for a forever home, this kitty enjoys the nurturing atmosphere of the Catnip Café and Adoption Lounge. Photos by Carole Devillers
With its criss-crossing tentacles, local artist Jessie Frier’s electrical art box stands out at this Plant City’s intersection.
With its criss-crossing tentacles, local artist Jessie Frier’s electrical art box stands out at this Plant City’s intersection. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Whistle Stop Café displays an eclectic array of memorabilia from a bygone era in historic downtown Plant City.
The Whistle Stop Café displays an eclectic array of memorabilia from a bygone era in historic downtown Plant City. Photos by Carole Devillers
Historic Plant City is the perfect location for vintage enthusiasts looking for antiques and collectibles.
Historic Plant City is the perfect location for vintage enthusiasts looking for antiques and collectibles. Photos by Carole Devillers
Located in the heart of Plant City, the strawberry-colored Mr. Sebas ice cream shop is the place to go for refreshing treats.
Located in the heart of Plant City, the strawberry-colored Mr. Sebas ice cream shop is the place to go for refreshing treats. Photos by Carole Devillers
The historic 1914 Plant City High School Community Center was a school until 1972. Today, the brick Greek Revival building is the office of the East Hillsborough Historical Society.
The historic 1914 Plant City High School Community Center was a school until 1972. Today, the brick Greek Revival building is the office of the East Hillsborough Historical Society. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Historic Plant City

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Related Tags

Arts, History, Neighborhoods, Retail 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.