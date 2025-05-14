Masthead gallery: Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market

The Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market features some 120 vendors selling fresh produce, plants, clothing, handcrafted items, and more.
The Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market features some 120 vendors selling fresh produce, plants, clothing, handcrafted items, and more. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market spans four blocks of Kentucky Avenue and draws thousands of shoppers each Saturday. Photos by Carole Devillers
These appetizing fruits are just a sample of the produce at the Farmers Curb Market, which is open 11 months of the year on Saturday but closed in August. Photos by Carole Devillers
“The finest French cheese from our mountains to you” can be sampled and purchased at “La Montagne des Saveurs” artisanal cellar. Photos by Carole Devillers
MoYo Bread sells a variety of fresh artisan breads at the Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market. Photos by Carole Devillers
A farmers market shopper chooses local organically grown produce from EcoFarm in Plant City. Photos by Carole Devillers
Operating from their mobile Crêpe Café, Margaux and Rodrigue Lodin prepare a French crepe from scratch, just like in the streets of their native Paris. Photos by Carole Devillers
A wide variety of plants and flowers attracts market customers to the vendors in a section of Lakeland’s Munn Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
A Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market shopper walks along Kentucky Avenue with her floral acquisitions. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market is the right place to find some unusual items as well as fresh produce and plants. Photos by Carole Devillers
A family-owned mobile community bookshop, Little Bus Books sells new and used books at market events in Polk County. Photos by Carole Devillers
Strolling through the Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market is a great way to enjoy the sense of community while discovering new products and finding fun artwork. Photos by Carole Devillers
A splash of vibrant colors attracts a group of shoppers to a selection of beautiful orchids for sale at the Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market. Photos by Carole Devillers

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
