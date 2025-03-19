Masthead gallery: Lakeland, "Swan City"

These magnificent swans enjoying life on Lake Morton in Polk County are descendants of the two royal swans gifted by Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain to the City of Lakeland in 1957.
A bonded pair of mute swans performs a courtship dance during the breeding season presently occurring at Lake Morton.
n addition to the European white mute swans, Australian black swans and merle silver black swans bring the swan population of Lake Morton to close to 60 swans.
This elegant swan statue in front of Lakeland Public Library on Lake Morton Drive is designed by SCMH Architects.
Genevieve, 8, gets to pet a swan at the “Swan-tastic” seminar that Lakeland Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts staff Samantha Drew and Bryan Soroka put on at Lakeland Public Library.
Lakeland Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts staff member Samantha Drew, aka “the Swan Lady,” checks on an incubating black swan, a species that nests twice a year, in the spring and in the fall.
Swans are protected by the City of Lakeland and the area they pick along the water’s edge to build their nest and incubate is posted and under camera surveillance.
Shortly after hatching, baby swans, called cygnets, and their parents are safely ensconced in a covered pen at the water’s edge of the lake to protect them from predators.
Cygnets and their parents remain in the pen for about four months and are fed daily by Lakeland city staff. It costs $10,000 each year to feed and care for the domestic swans.
A community icon, Lakeland swans are represented by 62 fiberglass sculptures created from a mold local artist Rick Olivo created for the 2002 public art project “Swansation.”
From the swans living on Lake Morton to iconic sculptures auctioned off to raise funds for a local museum, Lakeland’s swans have a way of charming visitors of all ages.
Sponsored by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, this sculpture was painted by Lakeland Senior High Photo Club students and features a film strip of views of Lakeland, aka Swan City.
After six swans were hit by cars over a two-month span in 2018, 20 mph speed limit signs were posted around Lake Morton to make drivers aware of the swan crossing.
Supplementing its aquatic vegetation diet with swan food from a feeder, a swan is quickly surrounded by ring-necked ducks intent on grabbing fallen crumbs.
Because feeding bread to waterfowl contributes to health issues, the City of Lakeland recommends visitors instead bring lettuce or peas or buy bird food at dispensers posted around the lake.
Common gallinules race past a white swan gracefully gliding on Lake Morton. All Lakeland’s swans are microchipped and pinioned to prevent them from flying off.
Lakeland, "Swan City"

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, March 19, 2025

