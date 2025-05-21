At MFA St Pete’s Painting in the Park 2025, budding artists experiment with spray-painting on a huge panel provided by Gulfport’s Overspray Art Space.
Presented by Raymond James, the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg’s annual Painting in the Park is a free community celebration of all things art.
Stacey Diaz of Pinellas Park holds a stencil for her daughter Hazel, 8, who is spray-painting at the Overspray Art Space station.
Joanna and Kelsey from St. Pete’s Tombolo Books interact with a little boy curious about their selection of children’s books.
With some 20 exciting activities for kids to explore at MFA St. Pete’s Painting in the Park, it feels good to relax in the Fatboy bean bag chairs in the shade of the huge banyan tree in North Straub Park.
MFA board member and volunteer Corrie Stover holds a gyotaku fish impression that a young artist created according to the traditional Japanese method of fish printing.
Children are absorbed in decorating bookmarks with crayons, markers, and stickers at this Painting in the Park activity station.
At this Painting in the Park activity booth, twins Jackson and Gavin, 3, enjoy stringing beads and making bracelets.
Children paint NOMADstudio’s NOMAD Art Bus during MFA St. Pete’s Painting in the Park 2025.
Charley, 7, carefully places her artwork on the drying rack at Painting in the Park’s “peel and reveal” art station.
At this Painting in the Park station, MFA volunteer Eileen helps children discover the peculiar art of painting with cacao water.
Finn, 3, places his decorated paper plate in the poppy field inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe, a creative activity enjoyed by several budding artists.
During MFA St. Pete’s Painting in the Park, attendees hit The Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops to cool off.
Masthead gallery: MFA St. Pete's Painting in the Park 2025

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
