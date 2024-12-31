Masthead gallery: Midtown Tampa

“Ecosystem,” the large-scale sculpture by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel, is one of several public art installations nestled within the Midtown Tampa district.
Located at the southeast corner of North Dale Mabry Highway and Interstate 275, Midtown Tampa is a bustling pedestrian-friendly community hub lined with public art.
The unique shopping, dining, and wellness experiences that Midtown Tampa offers come with certain rules to respect.
Part of the Westshore District, Midtown Tampa is a walkable mix of office space, residences, specialty shops, restaurants, and hotels.
Los Angeles-based artist Trav MSK left his mark at Midtown Tampa with his mural “Immersion” on Bromley Grand Avenue.
From local boutiques and specialty stores to national retailers, the shops at Midtown Tampa reflect a vibrant community with something for everyone.
Shoppers can enjoy local produce, baked goods, and samples at the monthly dog-friendly Sunshine Market at Midtown Commons.
Known for his bold text-based murals, artist Ben Johnston made a splash at Midtown Tampa with his oversized, bold letters spelling out “MIDTOWN.”
Midtown Commons is a nifty spot to relax and enjoy a bite or a drink from surrounding eateries like True Food Kitchen.
A thriving community hub, Midtown Tampa exudes elegance and flair.
L.A.-based French artist PunkMeTender’s butterfly-inspired artwork adorns several locations in Midtown Tampa.
The dual-branded Aloft and Element hotels by Westin are minutes away from Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium.
The rooftop pool at the Aloft Hotel is embellished with the “Staycation” mural painted by the Tampa-based duo Illsol.
An attractive lighting décor greets guests on the way to the upscale Sal Y Mar rooftop bar and lounge at the Aloft Midtown Tampa Hotel.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

