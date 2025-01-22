Masthead gallery: MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase

The Gibbs High School Marching Gladiators perform at the annual MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase at Gibbs High in St Petersburg.
The Gibbs High School Marching Gladiators perform at the annual MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase at Gibbs High in St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Lakewood High Marching Spartans performs during the MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase at Gibbs High in St Pete.
The Lakewood High Marching Spartans performs during the MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase at Gibbs High in St Pete. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dancers from Lakewood High give a high energy performance in front of the school's marching band at the MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase.
Dancers from Lakewood High give a high energy performance in front of the school's marching band at the MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Stranahan High School Mighty Marching Dragons from Ft Lauderdale participate in the MLK Battle of the Bands at Gibbs High School in St Petersburg.
The Stranahan High School Mighty Marching Dragons from Ft Lauderdale participate in the MLK Battle of the Bands at Gibbs High School in St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
Stranahan High School band majorettes spin flags at the MLK Battle of the Bands.
Stranahan High School band majorettes spin flags at the MLK Battle of the Bands. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Lucy C. Laney Pride of Augusta Marching Band from Augusta, GA, incorporates high-skilled gymnastic moves in their performance.
The Lucy C. Laney Pride of Augusta Marching Band from Augusta, GA, incorporates high-skilled gymnastic moves in their performance. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Lucy C. Laney Wildcats mascot performs with the high school’s band at the MLK Battle of the Bands.
The Lucy C. Laney Wildcats mascot performs with the high school’s band at the MLK Battle of the Bands. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Royal Palm Beach High School band performs at the MLK Battle of the Bands at Gibbs High School in St Petersburg.
The Royal Palm Beach High School band performs at the MLK Battle of the Bands at Gibbs High School in St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Royal Palm Beach High School (RPBHS) band performs at the MLK Battle of the Bands.
The Royal Palm Beach High School (RPBHS) band performs at the MLK Battle of the Bands. Photos by Carole Devillers
Youngsters from Atlanta’s Hollis Innovation Academy drumline give a fun performance at the MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase.
Youngsters from Atlanta’s Hollis Innovation Academy drumline give a fun performance at the MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase. Photos by Carole Devillers
The young cymbalists from Hollis Innovation Academy’s drumline perform with gusto during the MLK Battle of the Bands.
The young cymbalists from Hollis Innovation Academy’s drumline perform with gusto during the MLK Battle of the Bands. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Albany State University Marching Rams from Albany, Ga. enter the field at Gibbs High School while the orange-clad Stranahan High School band exits.
The Albany State University Marching Rams from Albany, Ga. enter the field at Gibbs High School while the orange-clad Stranahan High School band exits. Photos by Carole Devillers
The John F. Kennedy Middle School Mighty Marching Vikings from Palm Beach end their performance joyfully at the MLK Battle of the Bands.
The John F. Kennedy Middle School Mighty Marching Vikings from Palm Beach end their performance joyfully at the MLK Battle of the Bands. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: MLK Dream Big Educational Band Showcase

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, Diversity, History, Outdoor recreation 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.