Masthead Gallery: New Tampa Performing Arts Center Annual Arts Festival

New Tampa Players' Richard Brown and Hope Lelekacs perform at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s Annual Arts Festival, kicking off the center’s 2025-26 season.
New Tampa Players’ Patty Smithey captures the audience with her performance at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s Annual Arts Festival.
Isabella Ruano and Gabriel White Marin preview a song from New Tampa Players’ upcoming production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”
The New Tampa Players bid the audience farewell as they leave the stage at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s Annual Arts Festival.
After three days of free activities and performances by Tampa Bay artists, the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s Annual Arts Festival closes with the festival debut of the St Petersburg Opera and soprano Maija Currie.
St Pete Opera tenor Kevin D. Mitchell, Jr. and conductor Mark Sforzini, at the bassoon, perform Italian composer Donizetti’s “L’elisir d’amore” as the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s Annual Arts Festival concludes a weekend of music, theater, danc
Tampa City Ballet’s Kali Bartasavich and Rosabel Garcia add interpretive dance as St Pete Opera soprano Christine Honein and mezzo-soprano Jacquelyn Pileckas sing a work by French composer Léo Delibes’ Lakmé.
St Pete Opera Artistic and Executive Director Mark Sforzini conducts an excerpt from Lakmé, complemented by a pas de deux special performance by the Tampa City Ballet.
St Pete Opera bass baritone Bret Thom performs a selection from Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” with Teresa Ancaya at the piano.
St Pete Opera singers perform Puccini’s “La Bohème” under the direction of Mark Sforzini at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s Annual Arts Festival.
Celebrating community through the performing arts, the New Tampa Performing Arts Center closes its third Annual Arts Festival with various vocal selections from the St Petersburg Opera.
Carole Devillers | Thursday, September 18, 2025

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
