Masthead Gallery: Shorebird conservation

Nesting in colonies on Tampa Bay Area beaches, the black skimmers are state-designated as threatened in Florida, together with the American oystercatchers, least terns, and snowy plovers.
A black skimmer barks at a gull that just snatched its day-old chick. Gulls and crows are predators of eggs and chicks, and a big challenge for beach-nesting shorebirds.
Another big challenge for beach-nesting birds is human disturbance and the presence of dogs that flush the whole colony, leaving eggs and flightless chicks at the mercy of avian predators and heat.
A banding session is underway at the Redington Shores black skimmers colony. Critical to the conservation of the declining species, banding provides information on movements, productivity, and behavior.
A total of 48 black skimmer pre-fledge chicks were banded this 2025 season under state and federal permits of master bander Dr. Beth Forys, of St Petersburg Audubon Society.
Banded American oystercatcher, known as AE for the letters on her band, and her mate “Archie” have successfully nested at Fort de Soto Park for the past three years, fledging a total of eight chicks.
Foraging on a Fort de Soto beach, AE’s young chick comes across a toxic cigarette butt that is harmful to birds and sea life. Fortunately, it is unable to swallow it.
Provided protection by Audubon volunteers, Fort de Soto Park rangers, and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Archie and AE were able to fledge two chicks in 2025.
From May to August, thousands of terns and gulls nest on Three Rooker Island, north of Honeymoon Island, stewarded by Audubon volunteers who educate boaters and minimize human disturbances.
When royal tern and sandwich tern adults momentarily flush due to a disturbance, their flightless chicks band together in a group called a “crèche” that is formed for safety.
Fattened up with fish brought by its parents, this royal tern fledgling will soon leave its crowded Three Rooker natal beach and follow its family to other Tampa Bay area beaches.
Raising their young in coastal areas, the least terns, the smallest of the terns, are very affected by human disturbance, avian predators, and loss of habitat, which leads many to nest on rooftops.
Observed in an Audubon posted area on a Sarasota beach, this week-old chick with a fish is the only survivor that fledged out of four least tern colonies with a total of 134 nests, all predated.
Reports of sighted banded birds tell us that this Snowy Plover, known as LL Cool J, has been commuting between Sanibel Island, where it was born and nested, and Fort de Soto Park.
At Fort de Soto Park, two Wilson’s plover chicks roam through coastal vegetation where they can quickly hide should a parent that stands guard whistle an alarm call.
Feeding on their own under the watchful eye of their dedicated mother, the two Wilson’s plover chicks have grown into beautiful independent fledges, a true success story for their species.
Masthead Gallery: Shorebird conservation

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
