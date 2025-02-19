Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival

Celebrating its 8th year, the annual Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival attracts thousands to The Deuces Corner in South St Pete.
Howard Gunn, Jr. sells bunches of collard greens and other fresh produce from his farm in Ocala at the Collard Green Festival.
Held during Black History Month at the Woodson African American Museum, the Collard Green Festival features hundreds of vendors, community organizations, and advocacy groups.
Publix volunteers unpack 3000 collard green bunches donated by Pelion, South Carolina-based WP Rawl, the premier grower, processer, and shipper of leafy greens based.
Publix volunteers give away WP Rawl-donated fresh collard green bunches, to the delight of festival goers.
Aiming to transform lives through education and advocacy, the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival includes four days of fitness and fundraising events.
The Collard Green Festival crowd gets to sample a variety of GoneGreens collard green condiments at The Worlds Gone Collard Greens taste table.
In the family zone, participants of all ages engage in rope tree-climbing organized by St Petersburg’s Pathfinder Outdoor Education.
Festival attendees visit the Uniquely Original Art Studio booth of entrepreneur-artist Catherine Weaver, a St Petersburg native dedicated to uplifting her community.
With the help of a young volunteer from the audience, Renee of the Family Nutrition Program explains how many spoons of sugar soda drinks contain and how to make healthier choices.
The American Culinary Federation’s colorful display of smoothie ingredients draws visitors to sample the healthy drink.
The American Culinary Federation offers the crowd samples of smoothies made with collard green, banana, and apple juice.
A nutritious traditional Southern dish rich in vitamins A, K, B6, and C, calcium, iron, and magnesium, cooked collard greens are available to buy from several vendors at the festival.
The annual Collard Green Festival showcases positive lifestyle choices and serves as a powerful platform to combat health disparities in Black and brown communities.
Emphasizing education in food consumption, health, and fitness, the annual Collard Green Festival is attended by a diverse crowd of over 12,000.
Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival attendees enjoy and interact with live entertainers performing at The Deuces Corner Park.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
