Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day

Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day at Al Lopez Park celebrates Haitian heritage, culture, and community with live music and cultural activities.
Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day at Al Lopez Park celebrates Haitian heritage, culture, and community with live music and cultural activities. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Greater Haitian American Chamber of Commerce (GHACC) and the City of Tampa celebrate Haitian Flag Day with a vibrant festival at Al Lopez Park.
The Greater Haitian American Chamber of Commerce (GHACC) and the City of Tampa celebrate Haitian Flag Day with a vibrant festival at Al Lopez Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
Exuding great energy, emcee Ralphe Jean-Poix keeps the festival audience engaged with contests on Haitian history and culture.
Exuding great energy, emcee Ralphe Jean-Poix keeps the festival audience engaged with contests on Haitian history and culture. Photos by Carole Devillers
Darby Dieudonne and Rachel Pierre entertain the audience with traditional Haitian songs at the Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day festival.
Darby Dieudonne and Rachel Pierre entertain the audience with traditional Haitian songs at the Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
The phrase on Smith’s tee-shirt “Freedom began with us” is a reminder that Haiti became the world’s first free Black republic in 1804 after a successful slave uprising.
The phrase on Smith’s tee-shirt “Freedom began with us” is a reminder that Haiti became the world’s first free Black republic in 1804 after a successful slave uprising. Photos by Carole Devillers
A proud Haitian attendee distributes small flags to honor Haitian Flag Day, which is celebrated in Haiti on May 18th.
A proud Haitian attendee distributes small flags to honor Haitian Flag Day, which is celebrated in Haiti on May 18th. Photos by Carole Devillers
A free family-friendly event, the Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day festival highlights Haiti’s rich history, traditions, and flavors through live music, delicious food, and cultural performances.
A free family-friendly event, the Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day festival highlights Haiti’s rich history, traditions, and flavors through live music, delicious food, and cultural performances. Photos by Carole Devillers
People stand in line for authentic Haitian cuisine sold by Haitian American vendors at the festival.
People stand in line for authentic Haitian cuisine sold by Haitian American vendors at the festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
Haitian cuisine is a blend of African, French and Spanish influences that includes black mushroom rice, rice and beans, malanga fritters, fried pork, fried plantains, and more.
Haitian cuisine is a blend of African, French and Spanish influences that includes black mushroom rice, rice and beans, malanga fritters, fried pork, fried plantains, and more. Photos by Carole Devillers
Frantz Dimanche and Yves Morency, with saxophone, entertain the crowd with popular Haitian dance music.
Frantz Dimanche and Yves Morency, with saxophone, entertain the crowd with popular Haitian dance music. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dancing to vibrant Haitian rhythms, Caleb Exantus and Ruthy Dorilus celebrate Haiti’s Flag Day with gusto.
Dancing to vibrant Haitian rhythms, Caleb Exantus and Ruthy Dorilus celebrate Haiti’s Flag Day with gusto. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dous by Edith is selling the traditional Haitian sweet made with peanuts or coconut flakes.
Dous by Edith is selling the traditional Haitian sweet made with peanuts or coconut flakes. Photos by Carole Devillers
Filled with Haitian pride, Gina poses with her nephew Borno-Jean, and her brother-in-law Pierre-Lamy at the Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day festival.
Filled with Haitian pride, Gina poses with her nephew Borno-Jean, and her brother-in-law Pierre-Lamy at the Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day festival. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay Haitian Flag Day

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Related Tags

Arts, Diversity, For Good, Government, Outdoor recreation 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.