Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay History Center College Hill walking tour

Tampa Bay History Center Curator of Black History Fred Hearns leads members of the Buffalo Soldiers Tampa Chapter on a walking tour of the College Hill neighborhood in East Tampa.
In Memorial Park Cemetery, the College Hill walking tour stops at the gravesite of American disco and rhythm and blues singer and songwriter Zulema Cusseaux (1947-2013).
A community leader and trailblazer, U.S. Army Ret. Lt. Col. James Arthur Hammond (1929-2019) calmed the racial unrest of 1964, making a lasting impact on the community.
An astute businesswoman, Christina Meacham (1865-1927) was also principal at the Harlem Academy School and Tampa’s first African-American principal.
Civil rights leader Harold N. Reddick (1913-2003) served as vice president of the Tampa National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in the mid-1940s.
Dedicated in 1923, the Florida Negro World War Veterans Memorial honors the many World War I Black veterans buried in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The College Hill walking tour passes Young Middle Magnet School, formerly Nathan B. Young Junior High in the 1960s.
Standing in front of Lockhart Elementary Magnet School, Tampa Bay History Center Curator of Black History Fred Hearns shares memories of his youth in the College Hill neighborhood.
The College Hill walking tour reaches the Belmont Height Estates apartment complex, built in 2005 to replace College Hill Homes, which was built in 1964.
A tribute to Central Avenue, “Community” is part of “Reflections of East Tampa,” a six-mural series by artist James Vann outside the Tampa Police Department’s District 3 station.
“Tribute to Negro League Baseball,” part of the “Reflections of East Tampa” mural series, features artist James Vann’s neo-cubism style.
“Music” is part of the mural series that artist James Vann created to beautify the College Hill neighborhood.
“The Church/Faith” is part of artist James Vann’s "Reflections of East Tampa" mural series in the College Hill neighborhood.
“The Family” is part of artist James Vann’s “Reflections of East Tampa” mural series, commissioned in 2011 by the East Tampa Aesthetics and Beautification Committee.
This “Black Foot Patrol Officers” mural by artist James Vann honors the Black police officers of the 40s and 50s and the Fearless Four who took on discrimination 50 years ago and won.
Composed of seven panels, the “East Court” mosaic tile mural by artist Charles E. Humes, Jr. beautifies a gathering space outside Tampa Police District 3 station.
On display at the C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, this Robertson vintage process camera was used by the Florida Sentinel Bulletin, Florida’s most widely read African-American newspaper.
Tampa Bay History Center College Hill walking tour

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
