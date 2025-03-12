Masthead gallery: Tampa International Airport's new Airside E security checkpoint

Tampa International Airport’s new Airside E security checkpoint features new baggage and passenger screening machines with state-of-the-art technology
Designed to the highest standards for threat detection, several Analogic ConneCT luggage screening machines will be in use at Airside E, then Airside A, and eventually all checkpoints.
Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) agents go through training for the Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray system in the new Airside E expanded security checkpoint.
With the improved detection capability of ConneCT, liquids, and electronics can stay in carry-on bags, providing a more user-friendly passenger experience.
Transportation Security Officers (TSO) gather by the Airside E security checkpoint’s new automated screening lane, where unloaded bins automatically return to the start of the lane.
TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell expounds on the automated tray return system integrated with the ConneCT scanners.
The new system provides 360-degree capabilities and allows TSOs to view a 3-D image of a bag’s contents for better detection.
TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell demonstrates how passengers currently go through screening with their arms held up, a requirement eliminated in the improved experience with the new AIT process.
Passengers will go through Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) modular panels that screen with non-harmful radio waves – or millimeter waves - instead of X-rays.
Tampa International Airport Executive Vice-President of Planning, Development and Maintenance Smitha Radhakrishnan presents the security re-composure area of Airside E.
With state-of-the-art screening equipment, plenty of queueing space, and natural light, the nearly complete Airside E checkpoint will improve air travelers’ experience.
With the latest X-ray technology available to scan luggage, the 20,000-square-foot TSA security checkpoint at Airside E will improve passenger throughput, the number of passengers being processed through a checkpoint in a period of time.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Take a tour of Tampa International Airport's new state-of-the-art Airside E security checkpoint.

