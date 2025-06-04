Masthead gallery: The Florida Orchestra's Pops in the Park at Tampa's River Tower Park

The Florida Orchestra ends its season with a free Pops in the Park concert at River Tower Park in Tampa.
The Florida Orchestra ends its season with a free Pops in the Park concert at River Tower Park in Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
Symphony supporters for more than 40 years, friends Jeanne, Leland, Mimi, and Jim look forward to another unforgettable concert performance by The Florida Orchestra (TFO).
Symphony supporters for more than 40 years, friends Jeanne, Leland, Mimi, and Jim look forward to another unforgettable concert performance by The Florida Orchestra (TFO). Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa residents Shari and Nina enjoy a glass of white wine as they await the start of a medley of film scores, popular classics, and patriotic tunes at Pops in the Park.
Tampa residents Shari and Nina enjoy a glass of white wine as they await the start of a medley of film scores, popular classics, and patriotic tunes at Pops in the Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
Elizabeth, 4, is one step closer to her dream at The Florida Orchestra’s instrument petting zoo, staffed by volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.
Elizabeth, 4, is one step closer to her dream at The Florida Orchestra’s instrument petting zoo, staffed by volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. Photos by Carole Devillers
Alyssa, 10, and her dad experiment with musical instruments at TFO’s instrument petting zoo.
Alyssa, 10, and her dad experiment with musical instruments at TFO’s instrument petting zoo. Photos by Carole Devillers
Pops in the Park is a great opportunity to relax with a blanket and an appetizing picnic spread while enjoying an outdoor celebration of music.
Pops in the Park is a great opportunity to relax with a blanket and an appetizing picnic spread while enjoying an outdoor celebration of music. Photos by Carole Devillers
Susan Cano and her 3-year-old pomsky Nikita are ready for an exciting evening in the park with The Florida Orchestra.
Susan Cano and her 3-year-old pomsky Nikita are ready for an exciting evening in the park with The Florida Orchestra. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sponsored by Raymond James Financial, the Pops in the Park free community concert is a TFO tradition.
Sponsored by Raymond James Financial, the Pops in the Park free community concert is a TFO tradition. Photos by Carole Devillers
TFO Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo sends off the season with a musical medley at Tampa’s River Tower Park.
TFO Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo sends off the season with a musical medley at Tampa’s River Tower Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
TFO associate principal cellist Victor Minke Huls interacts with the audience as he conducts a crowd-pleasing musical piece.
TFO associate principal cellist Victor Minke Huls interacts with the audience as he conducts a crowd-pleasing musical piece. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Pops in the Park audience applauds the family-friendly mix of music performed by the TFO
The Pops in the Park audience applauds the family-friendly mix of music performed by the TFO Photos by Carole Devillers
The Florida Orchestra makes music accessible to a broader audience through free concerts and community engagement
The Florida Orchestra makes music accessible to a broader audience through free concerts and community engagement Photos by Carole Devillers
Following the Armed Forces Salute arranged by Bob Lowden, an enthusiastic crowd applauds the veterans attending the Pops in the Park concert.
Following the Armed Forces Salute arranged by Bob Lowden, an enthusiastic crowd applauds the veterans attending the Pops in the Park concert. Photos by Carole Devillers
A classic favorite, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture is performed with gusto.
A classic favorite, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture is performed with gusto. Photos by Carole Devillers
Florida’s largest professional orchestra, the TFO ends its 57th season on a high note with its Pops in the Park performance at Tampa’s River Tower Park.
Florida’s largest professional orchestra, the TFO ends its 57th season on a high note with its Pops in the Park performance at Tampa’s River Tower Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
Retiring after 40 years, TFO’s principal timpanist John Bannon takes a bow after a patriotic finale that ends the Pops in the Park concert at River Tower Park.
Retiring after 40 years, TFO’s principal timpanist John Bannon takes a bow after a patriotic finale that ends the Pops in the Park concert at River Tower Park. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: The Florida Orchestra's Pops in the Park at Tampa's River Tower Park

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Related Tags

Arts, Environment, For Good, Outdoor recreation, Talent 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.