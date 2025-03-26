Masthead gallery: Tour of the Arts in St. Pete's Historic Kenwood neighborhood

At the 8th annual Tour of the Arts in St. Pete’s Historic Kenwood neighborhood, artist Maurice Bartikofsky’s paintings are showcased in a paito area
At the 8th annual Tour of the Arts in St. Pete’s Historic Kenwood neighborhood, artist Maurice Bartikofsky’s paintings are showcased in a paito area Photos by Carole Devillers
At the Tour of the Arts in St. Pete’s Historic Kenwood neighborhood, painter Grandy Smith directs visitors to his paintings, which are on display in the patio he shares with artist Maurice Bartikofsky.
At the Tour of the Arts in St. Pete’s Historic Kenwood neighborhood, painter Grandy Smith directs visitors to his paintings, which are on display in the patio he shares with artist Maurice Bartikofsky. Photos by Carole Devillers
Ceramic artist Jennifer Vessels Smith is one of 28 participating artists who open their homes and studios and showcase their work for the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood’s Tour of the Arts.
Ceramic artist Jennifer Vessels Smith is one of 28 participating artists who open their homes and studios and showcase their work for the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood’s Tour of the Arts. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Ty Butler, who uses watercolor, oil, and acrylic to create his work, enjoys the moment after selling his striking equine painting at the 8th annual Tour of the Arts.in St. Pete's Historic Kenwood neighborhood
Artist Ty Butler, who uses watercolor, oil, and acrylic to create his work, enjoys the moment after selling his striking equine painting at the 8th annual Tour of the Arts.in St. Pete's Historic Kenwood neighborhood Photos by Carole Devillers
At his Man Glitter Studio in Historic Kenwood, wood craftsman Scott Solary transforms raw wood into imaginative landscapes and abstract wall art
At his Man Glitter Studio in Historic Kenwood, wood craftsman Scott Solary transforms raw wood into imaginative landscapes and abstract wall art Photos by Carole Devillers
Wood craftsman Scott Solary takes a photo of the artwork he just sold to a happy couple during the 8th annual Historic Kenwood Tour of the Arts.
Wood craftsman Scott Solary takes a photo of the artwork he just sold to a happy couple during the 8th annual Historic Kenwood Tour of the Arts. Photos by Carole Devillers
Visitors stroll through the art space of photographer and mixed-media artist Luci Westphal, where they can purchase art directly from the artist.
Visitors stroll through the art space of photographer and mixed-media artist Luci Westphal, where they can purchase art directly from the artist. Photos by Carole Devillers
The self-guided 8th annual Tour of the Arts brings art lovers to the home and studio of painter, muralist, and mixed media artist Douglas Thonen.
The self-guided 8th annual Tour of the Arts brings art lovers to the home and studio of painter, muralist, and mixed media artist Douglas Thonen. Photos by Carole Devillers
Graphic designer and screenprinting artist Mike Toh demonstrates how to pull a screen print poster in his studio in St Petersburg’s Historic Kenwood.
Graphic designer and screenprinting artist Mike Toh demonstrates how to pull a screen print poster in his studio in St Petersburg’s Historic Kenwood. Photos by Carole Devillers
Digital artist Nick Ribera chats with visitors as they explore his booth, which is set up in the garden shared with screen printer Mike Toh.
Digital artist Nick Ribera chats with visitors as they explore his booth, which is set up in the garden shared with screen printer Mike Toh. Photos by Carole Devillers
A local artist specializing in stained glass and mosaic art, Michael Baker works on an art piece in his studio open to visitors during the Historic Kenwood Tour of the Arts.
A local artist specializing in stained glass and mosaic art, Michael Baker works on an art piece in his studio open to visitors during the Historic Kenwood Tour of the Arts. Photos by Carole Devillers
Stained glass artwork by artist Michael Baker is showcased and on sale in his working studio.
Stained glass artwork by artist Michael Baker is showcased and on sale in his working studio. Photos by Carole Devillers
Fabric artist Mary Jo Baker explains to a visitor how she loves to recycle and repurpose items to create something new.
Fabric artist Mary Jo Baker explains to a visitor how she loves to recycle and repurpose items to create something new. Photos by Carole Devillers
Historic Kenwood is one of only two St. Petersburg neighborhoods to be designated an artist enclave, which allows artists lile Mary Jo Baker and Michael Baker to seel art directly from their homes.
Historic Kenwood is one of only two St. Petersburg neighborhoods to be designated an artist enclave, which allows artists lile Mary Jo Baker and Michael Baker to seel art directly from their homes. Photos by Carole Devillers
Digital illustrator Summer Elaine Hue and oil painter Perry deVick chat with a visitor appreciative of their art at the Historic Kenwood Tour of the Arts.
Digital illustrator Summer Elaine Hue and oil painter Perry deVick chat with a visitor appreciative of their art at the Historic Kenwood Tour of the Arts. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Tour of the Arts in St. Pete's Historic Kenwood neighborhood

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Related Tags

Arts, Diversity, Entrepreneurship, Neighborhoods, Retail 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.