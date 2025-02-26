Masthead gallery: West Tampa Black History walking tour

Built on the site of Roberts City, Julian B. Lane Waterfront Park is the starting point for the West Tampa Black History walking tour led by Tampa Bay History Center Curator of Black History Fred Hearns.
The West Tampa Black History walking tour moves along North Boulevard, the western boundary of Roberts City, an ethnically and racially diverse neighborhood built by the cigar industry and razed in the mid-1960s in the name of urban renewal.
Two historical markers on North Boulevard honor Clara C. Frye who built the city’s first Black hospital in 1923, and Howard W. Blake High School, which was integrated as a junior high school in 1971.
In 1997, a new Howard W. Blake High School reopened on the site of the demolished Clara C. Frye Memorial Hospital as a magnet school for the visual, communication, and performing arts.
The Tampa Housing Authority led the redevelopment of the North Boulevard Homes public housing site into the mixed-income, mixed-use West River community.
Now specializing in math, science, and technology, the Stewart Middle Magnet School is located in West River in the original building of the then-segregated Blake High School of 1955.
The West River neighborhood includes approximately 150 acres of land along the western banks of the Hillsborough River and spans from downtown Tampa to Tampa Heights.
Under the Tampa Housing Authority’s guidance, ongoing redevelopment at West River includes housing, retail stores, office space, parks, and walkways.
The construction of a new Publix grocery store is in the works in West Tampa’s West River community as part of the redevelopment.
Back at the Julian B. Lane Waterfront Park, Fred Hearns explains how Mayor Lane provided a police escort to the students at the Woolworth sit-ins and how he greatly encouraged racial equality.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, February 26, 2025

