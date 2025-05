May arts: Tempus Projects, Guava Jam, much more

Creative Pinellas “The Shape of Us,” features six Pinellas County artists and is at Creative Pinellas from May 16th through August 10th.

Jamie Allan's "Amaze" Jamie Allan's "Amaze" is at the Straz Center through May 11th/ Often described as "Harry Houdini meets the 21st century," Allan's unique showfrom London's West End blends classic magic with cutting-edge technology, His love for magic began at age 7, sparked by a visit to an antique shop that held the estate of a late magician. He's been inspired by legendary magicians like Doug Henning, David Copperfield, and Penn and Teller.

"Amaze" features close-up illusions showcased with fantastic LED walls for clearer visibility. Allan's performance appeals to a broad audience, from families to retirees. He takes time to inspire young magicians but adds the show also strikes a chord with adults as the wow moments often stem from his personal story rather than the tricks themselves. He remains unfazed by digital reveals and skepticism, believing they generate more interest in his shows.

Allan says that "Amaze" is more than just a magic show. It integrates his life story with impressive tricks, including a new big trick debuting at this show. Allan reflects on the emotional connection with his audience.



“I can sense it - when they're completely with me - and I think that that's the most magical moment," he says.