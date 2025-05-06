May arts: Tempus Projects, Guava Jam, much more

“State Flower Ladies,” featuring the work of botanical illustrator June Bunch, is at Pinellas Ale Works in St. Petersburg through May 29th. June Bunch/Funky as a Monkey

Sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, the “Wonders of Wetlands” exhibit at Great Explorations Children's Museum in St. Pete uses hands-on features to teach children about wetlands important role in the environment. Great Explorations

"The Shape of Us" runs May 16th through August 10th at Creative Pinellas and features the work of six Pinellas County artists Creative Pinellas

The Coalition of Hispanic Artists, which held its 2024 "Latin Treasures" exhibtion at John F. German Public Library, is opening its own gallery in the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City. Coalition of Hispanic Artists

Jamie Allan's "Amaze" Jamie Allan's "Amaze" is at the Straz Center through May 11th/ Often described as "Harry Houdini meets the 21st century," Allan's unique showfrom London's West End blends classic magic with cutting-edge technology, His love for magic began at age 7, sparked by a visit to an antique shop that held the estate of a late magician. He's been inspired by legendary magicians like Doug Henning, David Copperfield, and Penn and Teller.

"Amaze" features close-up illusions showcased with fantastic LED walls for clearer visibility. Allan's performance appeals to a broad audience, from families to retirees. He takes time to inspire young magicians but adds the show also strikes a chord with adults as the wow moments often stem from his personal story rather than the tricks themselves. He remains unfazed by digital reveals and skepticism, believing they generate more interest in his shows.

Allan says that "Amaze" is more than just a magic show. It integrates his life story with impressive tricks, including a new big trick debuting at this show. Allan reflects on the emotional connection with his audience.



“I can sense it - when they're completely with me - and I think that that's the most magical moment," he says.