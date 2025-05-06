May arts: Tempus Projects, Guava Jam, much more

Tempus Projects “Vae Victis: Quintas Sunistra”
In accordance with our editorial policy, the exhibit with the menacing name in Latin goes first.
“Vae Victis: Quintas Sunistra,” the fifth iteration of Tempus Projects’ semi-annual juried exhibition “Sunistra” is at Tempus’ second-floor gallery in Ybor City’s Kress Contemporary from May 8th through July 31st. The opening reception is 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 16th.
“Sunistra,” a combination of sunshine and the Latin word for sinister, probes the dark side of the Sunshine State, the juxtaposition of its idyllic beauty and the often ominous reality of its environmental, social, and political landscape. This year’s exhibition is titled “Vae Victis,” or “woe to the vanquished.”
“We try to do a Florida-themed exhibition in the summer that stays away from the more cotton candy version of Florida-themed exhibitions,” Tempus Projects Director and founder Tracy Midulla says. “We give each year a separate theme. This year, ‘Vae Victis’ seemed appropriate considering the political climate. It’s a time of turmoil. We try to find cheeky ways to deal with larger issues but keep it light-hearted enough that we can still laugh at ourselves.”
Each year, Tempus chooses a well-established Florida-centric artist to be the juror selecting the artwork. This year it is Sarah Howard from the University of South Florida, Assistant Dean, Student Success at the College of Design, Art & Performance and Assistant Director of the School of Art & Art History.
“Sarah’s great,” Midulla says. “We were really happy to have her be the juror because she has such a wonderful understanding of Florida-centric artwork. It just really made sense to have her do it.”
The featured artists are Elizabeth Allen-Cannon, Raina Benoit, Neverne Covington, Vanessa Cunto, Keaton Fox, Erin E. Freeman, Mena Ganey, Mitzi Jo Gordon, Lauren Gourgues, Jim Graham, Allison Hilgert, Jordan Holm, Jenna Miller, Trinity Oribio, Anthony Palms, Anat Pollack, Scott Swenson, Brian Taylor, Sussana Wallin, and Thomas Whitworth.
For more information, go to Vae Victis: Quintas Sunistra
“Graceful Abandon: Brittany Metz”
“Graceful Abandon: Brittany Metz” is at Tempus Projects from May 8th through July 31st, with the opening reception from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 16th.
Metz, an installation and new media artist from the Orlando area and art professor at Valencia College, uses video, looping effects, video stills, cyanotypes, altered magazines, and sculptural collages to explore “the nature of our experience and perception.” Midulla Says Metz’s work is very “Florida-centric,” keeping with the theme of Tempus’ summer exhibits.
For more information, go to Graceful Abandon
Coalition of Hispanic Artists gallery opening at Kress
The Coalition of Hispanic Artists, a nonprofit organization with a mission to support, empower, and showcase Hispanic artists from the Tampa Bay area and across the state, has a grand opening for its new gallery in Ybor City’s Kress Contemporary from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 8th. The event is an opportunity to meet local artists, register for classes and workshops, become a member, network of the group, and network. There is a $15 donation to register.
For more information, go to Coalition of Hispanic Artists
“CLUE: A Concert for Love, Understanding, and Equity”
The Reflections Chamber Orchestra, a nonprofit that has performed chamber music for Tampa Bay audiences for 20 years, performs “CLUE: A Concert for Love, Understanding, and Equity” at the Kress Contemporary from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 12th. The event is a fundraiser for Equality Florida. Suggested donation is $20.
For more information, go to CLUE: A Concert for Love, Understanding, and Equity
Alé Salamán Situations at Honey Gallery
Honey Gallery at the Kress Contemporary hosts Alé Salamán Situations from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 15th. The show is a solo exhibition of work by Salamán, a contemporary visual artist and Ringling College of Art and Design graduate, whose work has been featured in group exhibitions such as “Everything Must Go” at Project Space 340 and “Stranded” at the Morean Arts Center.
For more information, go to Alé Salamán Situations
“Ric Savid: Darkroom Silver Linings” at FMoPA
“Ric Savid: Darkroom Silver Linings” is at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts through June 1st.
Savid, the 2024 St. Pete Month of Photography Photo Laureate, showcases a collection of analog black and white portraits in the exhibit, which the FMoPA presents in partnership with St. Pete Month of Photography.
The FMoPA is also accepting submissions for the 2025 International Photography Competition through 11:59 p.m. on May 18th. Winners will be notified on June 2nd with their work on display in an exhibit at FMoPA from July 10th through August 8th.
For more information, go to 2025 International Photography Competition
Guava City Paint Jam
Guava City Paint Jam, a grassroots artist-led art festival with events in multiple Tampa neighborhoods, runs through May 10th.
Through the week, a slew of mural artists will paint new work at Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights locations like Tampa Truck Works, Avenue Lofts, and Commercial Acoustics. Guava Jam’s all-star roster of artists includes Carlos Pons, Chris Dyer, Cheak, Dreamweaver, Frankie G, Hannah Lorra, Hoxxoh (Daniel Hoekzema), Daniel “R5” Barojas, Klonism, Kris Markovich, LYKO, Paulina Casati, Quinn Cale, Ryan Lagasse, Satnamananda, Swirly Painter, Wayward Walls, and Whitney Holbourn.
There are free public events throughout the week. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6th, artists Chris Dyer and Paulina Casati will have an art show and meet and greet at Cafe Hey in Tampa Heights. At 5 p.m. on Friday, May 9th at Commercial Acoustics, artist Hoxxoh will do a live demonstration of his unique sound painting technique, which involves a subwoofer speaker with a hose attached to it moving along a track, painting patterns to the beat. On May 10th, the Palma Ceia pop-up event on Bay to Bay Boulevard includes music by JT Brown, outdoor art, and art pop-ups at local businesses.
The Guava Jam website says the event started through group text messages between mural artists who work the festival circuit. The name pays homage to Mama Guava and the artists who launched Guavaween in 1985.
For more information, go to Guava City Paint Jam
“Made in the Shade” at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
Creative Pinellas debuts Sightline Gallery, a new art exhibition space inside St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, with the exhibit "Made in the Shade."
Curated by Katherine Gibson of Arthouse3, the exhibit explores Florida’s vacation culture through the work of ceramic artist Babette Herschberger, sculptor Matthew Drennan Wicks, and painter Elizabeth Barenis. "Made in the Shade" runs through August 15th.
Sightline Gallery will have three exhibitions a year to showcase Pinellas County artists and provide unique art experiences for visitors. The space may also host performances in the future.
For more information, go to Creative Pinellas
“The Shape of Us” at Creative Pinellas
“The Shape of Us,” an exhibit featuring six Pinellas County artists, is at Creative Pinellas from May 16th through August 10th.
"The exhibition "explores transformation and resilience through immersive
installations, intricate textile works, energetic colors and vibrant multimedia abstracts,” a description on the Creative Pinellas website says.
“The Shape of Us” features artists Karel Garcia, Kirk Palmer, Alice Pickett Lewis, Tavia Reyes, Luke Vest, and Zulu Painter. The opening reception is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16th.
For more information, go to The Shape of Us
“Oceania Couture” at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
“Oceania Couture,” a fundraiser fashion performance featuring the marine-inspired couture of designer and Clearwater City Council member Lina Teixeira, is 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10th at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
The Mother’s Day weekend performance features Teixeira’s daughter Bianca as a model and highlights the talent of five Clearwater High student artists whose work will be showcased alongside Teixeira’s collection. During the performance, models will move through the aquarium’s Jacobson Ballroom to Latin music, ballet, and hip-hop.
“Oceania Couture” is a fundraiser for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine animals. Tickets are $75 for general admission, $100 for VIP.
For more information and tickets, go to Oceania Couture
“Wonders of Wetlands” at Great Explorations Children’s Museum
“Wonders of Wetlands,” an exhibit designed to introduce children to the environmental role Florida’s wetlands, is now open at Great Explorations Children’s Museum, 1925 Fourth St. N. in St. Petersburg.
Sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, “Wonders of Wetlands” uses hands-on features like an aquifer terrarium, pollution and filtration stations, and live plant and animal enclosures, to teach children how wetlands filter water, protect ecosystems, and connect directly to the water we use every day.
For more information, go to Great Explorations
“Cooler” at LAB Theater Project
LAB Theater Project in Ybor City presents the world premiere of playwright Craig Houk’s dark comedy “Cooler” on May 15th.
“Two legendary actors. One long night. And a secret that could blow everything apart,” a LAB Theater description says. “Oscar winner Jack Dunn returns from self-imposed exile to face his oldest friend – and rival – Wade Henry. A long evening of drinking and poker with their pals spirals into a sharp, booze-fueled showdown where grudges are laid bare, and reputations are up for grabs. Jack and Wade, both eager to cement their legacies, face off one last time.”
“Cooler” is D.C.-based playwright Houk’s second play to premiere at LAB, following last season’s “Syd.” It runs three weekends from May 15th through June 1st, with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
For more information, go to LAB Theater Project
“Fat Ham” at American Stage
Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” gets a modern makeover, complete with a setting at a backyard barbecue, in “Fat Ham” which runs from May 28th through June 22nd at American Stage in St. Petersburg.
In playwright James Ijames retelling, Hamlet is Juicy, who is dealing with his dad’s untimely death but does not buy the official version of how his dad met his end.
For more information, go to Fat Ham
“Amaze” at Straz Center
Jamie Allan’s “Amaze” is at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts through May 11th.
Often described as "Harry Houdini meets the 21st century," Allan's unique show from London's West End blends classic magic with cutting-edge technology, His love for magic began at age 7, sparked by a visit to an antique shop that held the estate of a late magician. He's been inspired by legendary magicians like Doug Henning, David Copperfield, and Penn and Teller.
"Amaze" features close-up illusions showcased with fantastic LED walls for clearer visibility. Allan's performance appeals to a broad audience, from families to retirees. He takes time to inspire young magicians but adds the show also strikes a chord with adults as the wow moments often stem from his personal story rather than the tricks themselves. He remains unfazed by digital reveals and skepticism, believing they generate more interest in his shows.
Allan says that "Amaze" is more than just a magic show. It integrates his life story with impressive tricks, including a new big trick debuting at this show. Allan reflects on the emotional connection with his audience.
“I can sense it - when they're completely with me - and I think that that's the most magical moment," he says.
For more information and tickets, go to Straz Center Amaze
“State Flower Ladies” at Pinellas Ale Works
“State Flower Ladies,” featuring the work of botanical illustrator June Bunch, is at Pinellas Ale Works in St. Petersburg through May 29th.
Presented by Funky as a Monkey Art Studio, “State Flower Ladies” includes 50 state flowers created over 52 weeks.
“June’s art evolved from pure botanical sketches to vibrant illustrations featuring plant and human nature combined,” a Funky as a Monkey press release says. “June mixes botany and body language, molding mother nature’s movement with high-contrast hues and visual storytelling. June, a naturalist who studies plants’ features, adds her own symbolism to each of her creations.”
For more information, email [email protected]
Deborah Bostock-Kelley contributed to this story.