Q&A: Dr. Charles Lockwood, VP of USF Health

2. Defining the underlying molecular mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease and testing medical and cognitive therapies to delay its progress.

3. Determining the ways that malaria infects humans (and mosquitos) and why antibiotic resistance occurs (our malaria research group includes faculty from both the colleges of Medicine and Public Health).

1. Prevention of morbidity/mortality from interpersonal violence (i.e., gun use).

2. Innovative approaches to the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

3. Prevention of infectious diseases through Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and community-based interventions.

1. Require manufacturers to pass discounts directly to patients rather than to intermediaries like Pharmacy Benefit Managers.

2. Accelerate generic drug approval and strengthen generic drug competition.

3. Reform the Orphan Drug Act to prevent astronomical increases in the cost of widely sold generic drugs.

4. End the FDA’s Unapproved Drug Initiative, which has made long-used, safe, inexpensive agents far more expensive.

5. Extend the shelf lives of medications to decrease wastage.

6. Allow the FDA to permit drug importation when there are drug shortages or high prices in the domestic supply.

Lockwood biography



Dr. Charles J. Lockwood is Senior Vice President for USF Health, Dean of the Morsani College of Medicine and Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Public Health at the University of South Florida. He serves as an Executive Vice President at Tampa General Hospital. Previously he was Dean at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and chaired Ob/Gyn departments at Yale and New York University. He graduated magna cum laude from Brown University, received his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s in Healthcare Management from the Harvard School of Public Health. Lockwood served his Ob/Gyn residency at Pennsylvania Hospital, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine fellowship at Yale and a post-doctoral research fellowship at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in NYC. His research has been funded by over two decades of federal and foundation support. He has published over 300 peer-reviewed publications (Google H-index of 79; 22,313 citations), 280 editorials, chapters and invited reviews, co-authored 5 monographs and co-edited 6 textbooks, 3 with multiple editions. He is credited with the leading the research team that discovered fetal fibronectin as a predictor of impending preterm birth and discovering the role of stromal cell tissue factor expression in regulating endometrial hemostasis and menstruation.



Lockwood has also served on multiple journal editorial boards and was Editor-in-Chief of Contemporary OB/GYN for 19 years where his editorials won 6 national publication awards. He has chaired and/or served on numerous NIH and FDA review panels, been an examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, chaired multiple American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) committees, and serves as a medical school accreditation reviewer for LCME. He has also served as president of the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI) and the American Gynecological and Obstetrical Society and currently serves on the National Board of the March of Dimes and the Foundation Board of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM). He is a member of the Sigma Xi and Alpha Omega Alpha research and medical honor societies, respectively, been named to national and regional “Best Doctors” lists annually since 1995, and has received multiple research awards including the SRI’s Distinguished Scientist Award, the NICHD Frontiers in Reproduction Beacon Award and the SMFM Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a recipient of the U.S. FDA Advisory Committee Service Award and ACOG’s Public Service Award for his “enduring commitment to women’s health.” He has been elected to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and the U.S. National Academy of Medicine.