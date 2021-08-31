Photo story: Pride & Passion, Neon Jungle at Tampa Museum of Art

Artsy neon signage encourages the frivolity at Pride & Passion at the Tampa Museum of Art. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco A flying butterfly makes a dramatic entrance on stilts. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Shanna Mellow, a performer with The Curiositorium LLC in St. Pete, performs at the Neon Jungle-themed Pride & Passion event. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Tampa Mayor Jane Castor welcomes the crowd and urges continued support for the Tampa Museum of Art. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco "Aquarius" and other dancers, drag queens, and performers strut their neon for the crowd at Pride & Passion. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Dressed in their finest party wear, attendees of Pride & Passion pose for pictures. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Cocktails and convivial company are the order of the night at Pride & Passion. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco A Pride & Passion performer, Gabrielle Santi, takes to the dance floor. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco A crowd turns out to watch Gabrielle Santi and other performers display their pride and passion. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Laura With Bun, a sculpture by Jaume Plensa, welcomes partygoers to the Neon Jungle. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor kicked off Saturday night’s Pride & Passion celebration with welcoming remarks and encouragement for philanthropic donations to the Tampa Museum of Art.This year’s theme, Neon Jungle, brought out the best and brightest in performers and guests as people flocked to the colorful party scene for an evening of fun and frolicking on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa.“All funds raised by Pride & Passion directly support Museum programs that reduce barriers to admission, create safe places for people to experience the arts, and celebrate local talent,’’ a news release says. “This year, Pride & Passion will focus its efforts specifically on LGBTQ+ youth in the Tampa Bay community while partnering with Metro Inclusive Health to bring new programs to the Museum.’’Key sponsors of the 2021 event included: Wells Fargo, Dr. Kenneth Pages and Ryne Gallien, Brent C.J. Britton, Greg de la Peña and Debra Holiday, DeLaPena and Holiday, Frankle Family Foundation, Smith & Associates Real Estate, and Kimmins.Scroll through the following images to get a flavor for the activities of the evening.