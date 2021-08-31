Photo story: Pride & Passion, Neon Jungle at Tampa Museum of Art

Kimberly DeFalco | Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor kicked off Saturday night’s Pride & Passion celebration with welcoming remarks and encouragement for philanthropic donations to the Tampa Museum of Art.

This year’s theme, Neon Jungle, brought out the best and brightest in performers and guests as people flocked to the colorful party scene for an evening of fun and frolicking on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. 

“All funds raised by Pride & Passion directly support Museum programs that reduce barriers to admission, create safe places for people to experience the arts, and celebrate local talent,’’ a news release says. “This year, Pride & Passion will focus its efforts specifically on LGBTQ+ youth in the Tampa Bay community while partnering with Metro Inclusive Health to bring new programs to the Museum.’’

Key sponsors of the 2021 event included: Wells Fargo, Dr. Kenneth Pages and Ryne Gallien, Brent C.J. Britton, Greg de la Peña and Debra Holiday, DeLaPena and Holiday, Frankle Family Foundation, Smith & Associates Real Estate, and Kimmins. 

Scroll through the following images to get a flavor for the activities of the evening.
 

