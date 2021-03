Photo essay: Carrollwood Cultural Center

Miriam Zohar, pottery studio manager at Carrollwood Cultural Center, teaches classes in ceramics. Photos by Diane Egner A participant in a ceramics class paints glaze on her most recent creation. Photos by Diane Egner Brushes for glazing clay. Photos by Diane Egner Unfired pots awaiting time in the kiln. Photos by Diane Egner Finished pottery pieces for sale in the gift shop. Photos by Diane Egner "Tattoo'' by Odell "Pat'' Mitchell on display as part of "Everyday People'' at Carrollwood Culture Center. Photos by Diane Egner "Florida Cowboy'' by Odell "Pat'' Mitchell on display as part of "Everyday People'' at Carrollwood Culture Center. Photos by Diane Egner Puffins by Sara May. Photos by Diane Egner The Gallery at Carrollwood Cultural Center displays visual art by local as well as global artists. Photos by Diane Egner Artwork is on display throughout the Carrollwood Cultural Center. Photos by Diane Egner "Soulman,'' part of "The Two of Us'' display by artist Benard W. Brooks. Photos by Diane Egner Part of the permanent art collection at the Carrollwood Cultural Center. Photos by Diane Egner Most pieces of art are for sale at the Carrollwood Cultural Center. Photos by Diane Egner Lectures, performances, and community gatherings regularly take place at the Carrollwood Cultural Center. Photos by Diane Egner The Carrollwood Cultural Center is open most days except Sundays. Check the website for specific hours and event times. Photos by Diane Egner An abstract creation by Chicago artist Michael Young depicts the sun and moon dancing in front of the Carrollwood Cultural Center. Photos by Diane Egner

Looking for a peaceful place to give your mind a break from the woes that surround us? Check out the Carrollwood Cultural Center in northwest Hillsborough County, about a 25-minute drive from downtown Tampa.Inside you’ll find walls covered in art by local artists in displays that rotate throughout the year. Current exhibits include “Spring Expressions’’ by Tessa, “The Two of Us’’ by Gwendolynn Aqui-Brooks & Benard Brooks, “Everyday People’’ by Odell “Pat’’ Mitchell, and the work of other artists tucked around corners in the hallways and boldly displayed in the atrium.A recent weekday visit found a small ceramics class in full swing. Classes are also taught on theatre, dance, music, creative writing, and wellness. Events include artist talks, live music, community theatre, and more. Special camps for kids from ages 4 through 13 are also available.While COVID protocols are in place, there are plenty of activities going on to keep you and your family busy in a place designed for mindfulness and creativity.For more information, visit the Carrollwood Cultural Center website