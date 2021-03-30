The Carrollwood Cultural Center is a hub of community activity in Carrollwood Village.
Artists on display at the Carrollwood Cultural Center work in Florida and around the globe.
Visual art lines the walls at Carrollwood Cultural Center.
Photo essay: Carrollwood Cultural Center

Diane Egner | Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Looking for a peaceful place to give your mind a break from the woes that surround us? Check out the Carrollwood Cultural Center in northwest Hillsborough County, about a 25-minute drive from downtown Tampa.

Inside you’ll find walls covered in art by local artists in displays that rotate throughout the year. Current exhibits include “Spring Expressions’’ by Tessa, “The Two of Us’’ by Gwendolynn Aqui-Brooks & Benard Brooks, “Everyday People’’ by Odell “Pat’’ Mitchell, and the work of other artists tucked around corners in the hallways and boldly displayed in the atrium.

A recent weekday visit found a small ceramics class in full swing. Classes are also taught on theatre, dance, music, creative writing, and wellness. Events include artist talks, live music, community theatre, and more. Special camps for kids from ages 4 through 13 are also available.

While COVID protocols are in place, there are plenty of activities going on to keep you and your family busy in a place designed for mindfulness and creativity. 

For more information, visit the Carrollwood Cultural Center website.
 

