Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota offers visitors a natural sanctuary dedicated to the display and study of orchids, bromeliads and other tropical flowers and plants -- including cactus growing upside down.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota offers visitors a natural sanctuary dedicated to the display and study of orchids, bromeliads and other tropical flowers and plants -- including cactus growing upside down. Photo by Diane Egner

Photo story: Visiting Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in downtown Sarasota

Diane Egner | Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Need an escape from the hustle and bustle of this week’s chaos? Yearning to take a leisurely walk outdoors on a largely shaded path among tranquil gardens overlooking the waterfront? Interested in learning more about Florida orchids and other tropical plants and what makes them thrive?

Or want to delve a little deeper into the biodiversity that makes Florida and the tropics a unique growing space for species of flora you can’t see at other places?

Welcome to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, a 45-acre waterfront property on the edge of downtown Sarasota about an hour’s drive (traffic willing) south of Tampa and St. Petersburg. 

Selby Gardens, featuring publicly accessible expansive flower beds of exotic and native plants akin to those found at Butchart Gardens in Vancouver, Longfellow Gardens in Minneapolis and Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia, stands out for its variety of tropical plants and for its new research facilities examining the history and procreation of thousands of orchids, bromeliads and colorful plant species that can’t survive outdoors further north.

While the new research facilities and library aren't open to the general public, you can get plenty of mind-expanding experiences by following the winding paths through the gardens. See some of the world’s most elaborate banyan trees; one of the world’s most diverse collections of bromeliads; and more than 6,000 orchid plants. Plus unique art exhibits.

Currently on site? You can visit "Clyde Butcher: Nature Through the Lens'' and "Yayoi Kusama: A Letter to Georgia O’Keeffe.'' Then take a break at a new garden-to-table restaurant, The Green Orchid, and browse the new gift shop.

For more information, including when to go and what to see, visit the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens website.
 
