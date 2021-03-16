Photo essay: Florida Strawberry Festival 2021

Kimberly DeFalco | Tuesday, March 16, 2021
The annual Florida Strawberry Festival attracts thousands to chomp into luscious berries, buying flats at bargain prices to cart away for jam and jellies and pies and pastries, but that’s not the only thing that brings out the crowds to Plant City in eastern Hillsborough County.

The food, especially the decadent fried everything and a variety of strawberry shortcakes, plus amusement park rides, live music, games of chance, and all-around enviable winter weather makes spending a day or two at the festival terrific family fun -- even with facemasks on.

And don’t forget about the agricultural showcase of Florida, where hogs race around a track, cows strut their stuff, and future farmers don dress corduroy blues to vie for the best-of-show for just about every kind of livestock.

Here is a look back in photos at the 2021 Strawberry Festival, which ran March 4-14, in Plant City.
 

