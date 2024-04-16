Masthead gallery: Touring Port Tampa Bay

A Pirate Water Taxi creates a wake as it zips past gantry cranes used to offload cargo ships making port calls at Port Tampa Bay on McKay Bay.
Passengers crowd the decks of the Provincetown III as the Cross Bay Ferry runs between Tampa and St. Pete from mid-October to mid-April.
Offshore Supply Ship Kellie Chouest takes a break at Port Tampa Bay from deep sea water rescues, salvage operations and research missions into the Gulf of Mexico.
Wisdom Marine Lines, a Taiwanese shipping company, transports freight on bulk carriers to ports around the world, including Port Tampa Bay.
Eagles nesting high atop a light pole keep watch over industrial tanks at Port Tampa Bay.
Florida manatees depicted on bulk fuel tanks that hold gasoline for distribution to local convenience stores and truck stops.
Harbor Pilot Carolyn Kurtz spent a recent day off taking sister Athena Society members on a Pirate Water Taxi tour of Tampa’s waterfront.
Enchantment of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with a capacity of about 3,000 passengers and crew, departs from the Channel District in downtown Tampa.
Smaller shrimp and fishing boats along with larger vessels call Port Tampa Bay home.
Gantry cranes await the next load of containers at Port Tampa Bay, which touts nearly 500,000 square feet of warehouse and transit shed capacity.
Major retail and commercial companies throughout Florida and across the nation ship goods through Port Tampa Bay with easy access to Interstates 4 and 75.
The vessel Bahama Spirit, a bulk carrier built in 1995 and sailing under the flag of Vanuatu, is loaded with containers as it rests at Port Tampa Bay.
Yacht Starship sets sail out of downtown Tampa most evenings for a sunset dinner cruise.
The downtown Tampa skyline comes into view as a student pilot steers a Pirate Water Taxi in open waters (with a licensed pilot supervising).
Private yachts dock next to Harbour Island across from the Tampa Convention Center on the water route into downtown Tampa.
American Social and Jackson’s Bistro on Harbour Island are hopping most days and nights as local patrons seek waterfront dining.
Pirate Water Taxi and Starship III dock near the Convention Center on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Passengers ride Pirate Water Taxis along the Hillsborough River through downtown Tampa and around the surrounding bays.
Diane Egner | Tuesday, April 16, 2024
The eclectic work-play environment of Port Tampa Bay includes gantry cranes for unloading cargo arriving from around the globe, cruise ships and ferries filled with passengers headed to and from Florida and a variety of boats designed for different purposes, some more obvious than others. Curious to learn more? At the top of the page, scroll through the photo gallery of images taken during a recent visit.
Diane Egner is a community leader and award-winning journalist with more than four decades of experience reporting and writing about the Tampa Bay Area of Florida. She serves on the boards of the University of South Florida Zimmerman School of Advertising & Mass Communications Advisory Council, The Institute for Research in Art (Graphicstudio, the Contemporary Art Museum, and USF’s Public Art Program) Community Advisory Council, Sing Out and Read, and StageWorks Theatre Advisory Council. She also is a member of Leadership Florida and the Athena Society. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a BA in journalism, she won the top statewide award for editorial writing from the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors while at The Tampa Tribune and received special recognition by the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists for creative work as Content Director at WUSF Public Media. Past accomplishments and community service include leadership positions with Tampa Tiger Bay Club, USF Women in Leadership & Philanthropy (WLP), Alpha House of Tampa Bay, Awesome Tampa Bay, Florida Kinship Center, AIA Tampa Bay, Powerstories, Arts Council of Hillsborough County, and the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. Diane and her husband, Sandy Rief, live in Tampa.  

