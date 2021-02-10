Kayakers, paddle boarders, and every kind of boat available joined in the boat parade honoring the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Fans rush Tampa waterfront for Super Bucs boat parade

Diane Egner | Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Downtown Tampa turned into a sea of red and pewter Wednesday afternoon as thousands of football fans sporting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team colors flocked to the waterfront to enjoy a boat parade celebrating their win in Super Bowl LV.

Bucs players, coaches, and their families could be seen riding in a parade of boats that stretched 3 miles from Armatureworks to the Florida Aquarium and Port Tampa Bay. The outdoor spectacle was designed for maximum attendance and safety in Tampa's amazing 83 degrees winter weather while trying to keep everyone at a social distance due to COVID-19.

Tom Brady, the Gronk, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Coach Bruce Arians, and other fan favorites tossed footballs into the crowd, downed a few beers, posed for pictures, and waved pirate flags in a frenzy of excitement and community pride. The Bucs win followed by a boat parade matched a similar tribute for the Tampa Bay Lightning's win of the Stanley Cup win in September.

Below are images of the celebration by Photographer Kimberly DeFalco.


 

