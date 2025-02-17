"Razed": Documentary sheds light on displacement of St. Pete’s Historic Gas Plant District

The new documentary film "Razed" examines an important and often overlooked chapter in St. Petersburg history—the demolition of the Historic Gas Plant District.
In the 1980s, the Black neighborhood with a deep sense of community was leveled and its residents and businesses displaced to make way for the construction of the domed baseball stadium now known as Tropicana Field and the surrounding acres of asphalt parking.
Produced by St. Pete’s Roundhouse Creative Studio in partnership with African American Heritage Association of St. Petersburg President and former Gas Plant resident Gwendolyn Reese, “Razed” premieres February 22nd at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg's Center for Health Equity. The movie debuts with uncertainty swirling around the plan to tear down Tropicana Field and redevelop the site with a new stadium and a mixed-use development that finally delivers on the job opportunities and affordable housing promised to Gas Plant residents decades ago.
"We lived in a community that was not totally blighted as the paper at that current time tried to make it out to be, which was just one of the tactics to help the larger community be okay about destroying the neighborhood," Reese says.
A close-knit community
The Gas Plant neighborhood was more than just a collection of homes and buildings. It was a close-knit community where generations of families lived, worked, and worshipped. The area boasted businesses, churches, and social clubs. Despite facing systemic racism and economic challenges, the residents forged a resilient and supportive community.
"It was a wonderful place to grow up in,” Reese says. “(In the film), you also get to hear those stories of what life was like in our community, what unity and safety was there. We looked after each other. We were like one big family. From our mouths, you get to hear both sides of the story of what life was like in the gas plant area, and more importantly, you get to see what was lost.
The community offered residents a respite from the racism they faced in society.
“When we stepped out (of our neighborhood), there was a white and a colored water fountain,” Reese says. “But in our neighborhood, we didn't have to deal with that. We couldn't be served in downtown restaurants, but in our neighborhood, we could safely and respectfully be served in a black-owned cafe. It didn't protect us from racism, but we knew there was another way of life other than the racism we encountered in the greater city. It was a place of joy. There were some slum areas that white slum landlords owned, but then there were these beautiful two-story houses, ranch houses, and bungalow-style homes. And it was just a strong connection, knowing that you lived in the same neighborhood with your teachers, ministers, doctors, mechanics, barbers, and hairdressers."
In the late 1980s, plans for the baseball stadium uprooted the entire community and a way of life. "Razed" delves into the stories of the people who called the Gas Plant neighborhood home and depicts what was lost through archival footage and personal interviews.
"I'll say it every time, African Americans throughout this country were the models for our mixed-income neighborhood,” Reese says. “We moved to mixed-income neighborhoods because redlining forced us to do so. So because of redlining, no matter your income, we all live together. What we had was this vibrant mixed-income neighborhood with mixed educational levels. That made for a focused area that allowed us to have the most incredible role models. It didn't matter if you were very poor living in some landlord's house; you still may be shoulder to shoulder with professional, educated people. What better role models could young kids have?"
Displacement and gentrification
One key theme in "Razed" is the broader issue of urban displacement and gentrification. The film draws parallels between the Gas Plant neighborhood and other communities across the United States that have faced similar fates. It raises critical questions about the value placed on communities of color and the consequences of prioritizing commercial development over people's lives and histories.
Reese interviewed many past residents and descendants and found one interview particularly poignant.
"I think the most memorable moment for me was interviewing Carlos Lovett because I did not have personal knowledge of any family who became homeless because of the displacement,” she explains. “I didn't know that, and it was touching. He was crying, I was crying, and it touched me very deeply to hear that story. I knew some people benefited. They were able to maybe buy a home. I knew many people suffered because the rent there was lower, and having to move out to other parts of the city, the rent was higher, so that caused a struggle for many people, and it is still felt today. I did not know that anyone actually became homeless because of the displacement."
The debut of "Razed" comes at a time when conversations about racial justice and equity are more important than ever. As Black history is being whitewashed and removed from history books, the documentary film encourages viewers to reflect on the impact of past decisions and consider how we can create more just and equitable cities in the future. By shedding light on the experiences of the Gas Plant neighborhood, "Razed" aims to honor the community's legacy and ensure that their stories are not forgotten.
Initially, the City of St. Petersburg promised the community better housing and a higher level of employment.
"Well, that was the broken promise, but I always say it wasn't a promise,” Reese says. “It was a lie that was told because I don't think it was ever intended to do anything but bring baseball."
"Razed" is more than just a film; it is a call to action. It challenges viewers to acknowledge past injustices and work towards a future where all communities are valued and respected. By bringing attention to the Gas Plant neighborhood, the filmmakers hope to inspire change and prevent similar displacements from happening again.
"Razed" will take audiences on a journey through history, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of a forgotten Black community. It is a powerful reminder that while buildings may be torn down, the memories and legacies of those who lived there remain.
The premiere screening on February 22nd is followed by a panel with filmmakers, former residents of the Gas Plant neighborhood, and featured historians.
The “Razed” premiere on Saturday, February 22nd at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg's Center for Health Equity is at capacity, There is a second screening at the Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 23rd. Admission is free, but registration is required due to limited seating. The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg is supporting the film's launch and distribution.
There is also a screening at the University of South Florida College of Public Health on the Tampa campus from 2:50 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, February 28th as part of the USF Institute on Black Life Festival of Films. That is free and open to the public but register for tickets in advance.
For more information and to register for tickets, go to Gas Plant film