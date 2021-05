Monet's house in bloom as seen through the eyes of Lichtenstein. Photos by Diane Egner Lichtenstein portrays Monet's famous Japanese footbridge crossing a koi pond. Photos by Diane Egner A koi pond in the gardens give reason to pause and reflect. Photos by Diane Egner A portion of the unique artwork is on display indoors and protected by air conditioning. Photos by Diane Egner Creative displays of pop art delight visitors along the garden paths. Photos by Diane Egner Quotes from Pop Artist Roy Lichenstein and Impressionist Claude Monet help visitors interpret the exhibit, including the placement of this 117-year-old bell called a Kansho that is rung at the opening of Buddhist temple ceremonies. Photos by Diane Egner Touches of Japanese culture in the gardens. Photos by Diane Egner Philanthropic donors support the gardens upkeep and exhibits. Photos by Diane Egner Banyon trees in the gardens put life in perspective. Photos by Diane Egner A burst of lavender along the pathway entering the butterfly garden. Photos by Diane Egner Lillies in a variety of colors grace the grounds. Photos by Diane Egner The scene along Sarasota Bay within Selby Gardens. Photos by Diane Egner The greenhouse at Selby Gardens is lush with orchids and air plants. Photos by Diane Egner Spanish moss hangs over the entrance to Marie Selby Gardens on Sarasota Bay, just south of downtown Sarasota. Photos by Diane Egner





Looking to take a break from your routine? Consider spending an afternoon outdoors on the Gulf coast waterfront by meandering through the Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes POP! exhibit on display at Selby Gardens through June 27, 2021.About an hour's drive south of Tampa over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge or inland along I-75, Selby Gardens offers 15 acres to explore along Sarasota Bay just south of downtown Sarasota.The current exhibit showcases the pop art culture of Lichtenstein’s work (think Ben-Day dots) in the midst of lush gardens populated by air plants, orchids, water lilies, daisies, native palms, vines, and other greenery reminiscent of Impressionist Artist Claude Monet’s garden in Giverny, France.It is part of an ongoing series featuring major artists in the context of botanical gardens. For more information, including hours of operation and costs of admission, visit the Selby Garden website