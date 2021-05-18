A rainbow of flowers along the waterfront at Selby Gardens sets the scene for the Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes POP! exhibit.
A rainbow of flowers along the waterfront at Selby Gardens sets the scene for the Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes POP! exhibit. Photos by Diane Egner

Destination: Selby Gardens, SarasotaSee Monet's Garden Goes POP! through June

Diane Egner | Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Looking to take a break from your routine? Consider spending an afternoon outdoors on the Gulf coast waterfront by meandering through the Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes POP! exhibit on display at Selby Gardens through June 27, 2021.

About an hour's drive south of Tampa over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge or inland along I-75, Selby Gardens offers 15 acres to explore along Sarasota Bay just south of downtown Sarasota.

The current exhibit showcases the pop art culture of Lichtenstein’s work (think Ben-Day dots) in the midst of lush gardens populated by air plants, orchids, water lilies, daisies, native palms, vines, and other greenery reminiscent of Impressionist Artist Claude Monet’s garden in Giverny, France.

It is part of an ongoing series featuring major artists in the context of botanical gardens.  For more information, including hours of operation and costs of admission, visit the Selby Garden website
 

 

Read more articles by Diane Egner.

Diane Egner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience writing about the Tampa Bay region. She is a member of Leadership Florida and the Athena Society, and serves on the board of The Institute for Research in Art (Graphicstudio, the Contemporary Art Museum, and USF’s Public Art Program) Community Advisory Council. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a BA in journalism, she won the top statewide award for editorial writing from the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors while at The Tampa Tribune and received special recognition by the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists for creative work as Content Director at WUSF Public Broadcasting. Past accomplishments and community service include leadership positions with Awesome Tampa Bay, Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Alpha House of Tampa Bay, Florida Kinship Center, AIA Tampa Bay, Powerstories, and the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. She lives in South Tampa, is the mother of two adult daughters and grandmother to two amazing grandchildren, and travels whenever possible with laptop in tow.

Related Tags

Arts, Environment, For Good, Nightlife, Outdoor recreation, Tourism 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.