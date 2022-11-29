Tampa Community Leader Maruchi Azorin interviews Restauranteur and Philanthropist Richard Gonzmart during a November 2nd Florida Conversation: Cuban Music and Dance at the Tampa Bay History Center.
A question about the history of the Columbia Restaurant Group momentarily flummoxed Richard Gonzmart as he recalled his Spanish-Cuban immigrant parents and their love of food and dance.
Tampa Architect Ray Wong asks about the design and culture reflected in Columbia restaurants, including the signature architectural structure situated on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City.
The famous Flamenco Dinner Show dancers from the Columbia Restaurant Group perform a traditional dance with newly designed outfits.
Flamenco dancers have performed at the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City for more than 30 years.
The Tampa Bay History Center crowd enjoys the energetic Flamenco dancers who regularly perform at the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City, Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world.
On display at the Tampa Bay History Center are oil paintings depicting Tampa’s Spanish-Cuban immigrant culture that once lined the walls of the former Valencia Gardens Restaurant.
Attendees at a Florida Conversation with Richard Gonzmart (his ancestors include the Gonzalez and Martinez families) mingle afterward for a few personal questions.
The Cuban Pathways exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center will be on display through Feb. 12, 2023.
Florida Conversation with Richard Gonzmart, Columbia Restaurant At the Tampa Bay History Center

Diane Egner | Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Diane Egner is an award-winning journalist with four decades of experience writing about the Tampa Bay region. She is a member of Leadership Florida and the Athena Society, and serves on the board of The Institute for Research in Art (Graphicstudio, the Contemporary Art Museum, and USF’s Public Art Program) Community Advisory Council and the StageWorks Theatre Advisory Council. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a BA in journalism, she won the top statewide award for editorial writing from the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors while at The Tampa Tribune and received special recognition by the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists for creative work as Content Director at WUSF Public Broadcasting. Past accomplishments and community service include leadership positions with Awesome Tampa Bay, Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Alpha House of Tampa Bay, Florida Kinship Center, AIA Tampa Bay, Powerstories, and the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. She lives in South Tampa, is the mother of two adult daughters and grandmother to two amazing grandchildren, and travels whenever possible with laptop in tow.

