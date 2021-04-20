Photo essay: Black-owned businesses welcome restart of bus tours in Tampa

Kimberly DeFalco | Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Candy Lowe’s Black Business Bus Tour got back on the road again Saturday in Tampa for the first time since COVID emerged in Florida back in early 2020.

The April 17 event sold out shortly after being announced and featured stops at six black-owned businesses around Tampa.

"From day one, the Black Business Bus Tour has been about the camaraderie among the community and awareness of black-owned businesses," says Lowe, who first started the tours 15 years ago and conducts them around the state. "We hope that you will share your experience with your friends, neighbors and family.”

A post-bus tour event at Al's Finger Licking Good Soul Food in Ybor City for about 70 participants included socially distanced vendors in the outdoor courtyard. 

 

