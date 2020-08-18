Tampa cartoonist helps us see humor in everyday life despite pandemic

By S. Aaron Laden

Dr. Samuel "Aaron'' Laden, M.D., is a Cytopathology Specialist in Tampa, FL with over 40 years of experience in the medical field.But ever since he was a young boy, he has been drawing for family, friends, and just plain fun."I developed my admittedly limited techniques over many years spent doodling in class. To this habit, I attribute whatever academic success I may have had -- I never got into trouble, unlike the spit-ballers and the whisperers,'' Laden says. "My cartoons are drawn for fun, largely from everyday vicissitudes of life.''Here is his first second one published by 83 Degrees. Expect more in the future as we publish an occasional submission from Dr. Laden. Enjoy!