Video story: Solving the Missing Middle housing crisis

A home built out of 2 shipping containers under construction in West Tampa is an example of "Missing Middle'' housing. Photo by Diane Egner A private property owner in West Tampa opts to build a new home out of shipping containers rather than pay for expensive new construction. Photo by Diane Egner A South Tampa home that sold in the mid-$90,000s in the 1990s now fetches $500,000+. Photo by Diane Egner Smaller Central Tampa homes like this often are bulldozed for new construction costing hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Photo by Diane Egner Doman Homes is among the developers working to close the "Missing Middle'' housing gap in East and West Tampa. Photo by Amber Sigman





In 2020, the Hillsborough County City-County Planning Commission hosted a virtual Info BBQ (Brown Bag Quarterly) featuring how the City of St, Petersburg has addressed the issue of Mixed Use and Missing Middle Housing in their policies. Follow this link to







On April 21, 2021, the Planning Commission approved a contract awarded to Tindale Oliver to provide recommendations for an updated AHDB to be incorporated into the Plan and LDC. The project team held a workshop with the Planning Commission to provide an update and solicit feedback on the progress of the study, which The Planning Commission is currently updating the Housing Element of the Unincorporated Hillsborough County Comprehensive Plan. The Housing Element is one of three Elements that will be integrated under a newly established Community and Built Environment Chapter of the Plan. The Affordable Housing Density Bonus (AHDB) is a tool in the Plan and Land Development Code (LDC) to incentivize the development of affordable housing.On April 21, 2021, the Planning Commission approved a contract awarded to Tindale Oliver to provide recommendations for an updated AHDB to be incorporated into the Plan and LDC. The project team held a workshop with the Planning Commission to provide an update and solicit feedback on the progress of the study, which you can view here



To learn more about the Missing Middle housing situation and other issues facing Hillsborough County, visit



Funding to produce this video story was provided by Plan Hillsborough. To become an underwriting partner, email



Readers can support 83 Degrees through individual donations to a new solutions journalism fund set up by the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. This fund was developed to support solutions journalism and storytelling that will provide information and build awareness designed to grow support for local nonprofits and their missions. The storytelling will focus on how local philanthropy contributes to community building, accessibility, and equity issues, particularly related to the arts, affordable housing, education, public health, and the environment.

Want to learn more about Missing Middle and Affordable Housing potential solutions?In 2020, the Hillsborough County City-County Planning Commission hosted a virtual Info BBQ (Brown Bag Quarterly) featuring how the City of St, Petersburg has addressed the issue of Mixed Use and Missing Middle Housing in their policies. Follow this link to a video featuring that discussion and samples of solutions To learn more about the Missing Middle housing situation and other issues facing Hillsborough County, visit Plan Hillsborough Funding to produce this video story was provided by Plan Hillsborough. To become an underwriting partner, email [email protected] through individual donations to a new solutions journalism fund set up by the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. This fund was developed to support solutions journalism and storytelling that will provide information and build awareness designed to grow support for local nonprofits and their missions. The storytelling will focus on how local philanthropy contributes to community building, accessibility, and equity issues, particularly related to the arts, affordable housing, education, public health, and the environment. Click here to donate now . Please also consider a gift from your donor-advised fund.

Read more articles by Julie Branaman. Julie Branaman is a multimedia photojournalist based in the Tampa Bay region. Before joining 83 Degrees as managing photographer in 2009 she worked at The Tampa Tribune, TBO.com, and News Channel 8. Prior to arriving in Tampa, she freelanced in the Seattle area, working on national and international stories. When not on assignment, she's likely to be found hiking, kayaking, or snorkeling her way around Florida and its unique landscapes. She and her husband James are the Founders of Julie Branaman is a multimedia photojournalist based in the Tampa Bay region. Before joining 83 Degrees as managing photographer in 2009 she worked at The Tampa Tribune, TBO.com, and News Channel 8. Prior to arriving in Tampa, she freelanced in the Seattle area, working on national and international stories. When not on assignment, she's likely to be found hiking, kayaking, or snorkeling her way around Florida and its unique landscapes. She and her husband James are the Founders of Branaman Photography

Go shopping for a new home in the Tampa Bay Area and what do you find? Lots of options for high-end real estate going for $750,000+ and plenty of choices in low-income neighborhoods where housing is largely dated or unavailable because residents can't afford to go anywhere else.The result? A large gap -- often called the "Missing Middle'' -- in housing choices, prompting middle-class, working Floridians and newcomers to contribute to urban sprawl by moving out to the suburbs and beyond to find a place where they can afford to purchase a home, live a desirable lifestyle, and be surrounded by a neighborhood preferred to raise a family or enjoy a comfortable retirement.That situation in cities and urban areas across America is drawing attention here and elsewhere as governments, private developers, and homebuyers look for solutions. Watch this video story to learn more about the issue and how local leaders are responding.