The Commodore: Ybor's risk-taking, scene-making improv venue

Allison Koehler is a Cleveland-area native who now lives in Tampa by way of Detroit. She resides in Seminole Heights with her two beautiful cats Huxley and Savannah. Aside from 83 Degrees Media, Koehler currently writes for USA Today's Steelers Wire and Pro Football Network. When she isn't writing, she's doing workouts on her virtual reality headset, watching pro football, listening to music, or streaming shows and movies.