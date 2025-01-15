The Commodore: Ybor's risk-taking, scene-making improv venue

Tampa’s comedy scene got a whole lot cooler, weirder, and more exciting when The Commodore opened in November 2023. This isn’t your grandma’s stand-up club, either. It’s the city’s freshest stage for alternative and experimental comedy. At The Commodore, anything can happen—and it often does.
What’s The Commodore all about?
On the corner of Nebraska and East Seventh
avenues in Ybor City’s arts district sits an unassuming concrete block building called The Commodore. But what goes on behind the walls is anything but timid.
The Commodore is where traditional stand-up takes a backseat to creativity, risk, and boundary-pushing humor. The brainchild of five improv comedy veterans, this venue is a space designed to nurture unique voices and wild ideas. Think absurd sketch comedy, surreal one-person shows, interactive improv, and even the occasional comedic performance art piece that leaves you wondering, “Did I just experience genius or madness?” (Spoiler: Probably both.)
The venue itself is a vibe in itself. With exposed brick walls, moody lighting, and an intimate setup, The Commodore feels like a cross between a chill speakeasy and a mad scientist’s comedy lab. The small, close-knit audience means no seat is a bad one—and you’re never too far from the action.
How it started
In 2010, New York City comedians Kelly Buttermore and Justin Peters—two of The Commodore’s founders—formed an improv duo called “From Justin to Kelly.” They Carole DevillersJustin Peters, one of The Commodore's co-founders, introduces an act.
took their show on the road after years of honing it on various stages across the boroughs of Manhattan. During their tour of independent venues across North America and internationally, Buttermore and Peters fell in love with Tampa. The two now hold dual residency in New York and Tampa.
“In the course of a decade of touring there've been some cities that we keep on coming back to over and over again (There are also cities that we never return to, but that's another story), and Tampa became one of those cities,” Peters says. “We vibed with the people down here and we always drew good crowds whenever we came down to perform.”
In 2017, those crowds inspired Peters and Buttermore to birth The Countdown Improv Festival, which has grown to be the largest festival of its kind in the United States. While producing the acclaimed Ybor City festival, they met local comedians Matt Walker, John Lasavath, and Kevin Michalski, who shared a vision to fill a gap in Tampa’s arts scene.
"Every city of this size has an improv theater," Buttermore explains, "and we wanted to create something welcoming and uniquely Tampa."
Blood, sweat, and tears—and a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $32,000—poured into the improv comedy space. After eight months of renovations and getting it just right, The Commodore officially opened its doors, bringing with it a new kind of creative energy.
“We've had a lot of community support as we've gotten our feet underneath us, which has been great,” says Buttermore.
A lineup like no other
The Commodore prides itself on curating shows you won’t find anywhere else. Expect nights with names like “Electric Sheep” (AI meets improv) and January shows “This Show is for Quitters” and “Inconvenient Banana.”
The venue also hosts a rotating cast of local talent and national headliners dippingCarole Devillers Liz Marcucci and Dan Richard interact with the audience during their show "Inconvenient Banana."
their toes into experimental waters. Here you’ll find acts that defy expectations—whether it’s “The Best F—king Show,” the “Yelp Revue” (hilarious comedy inspired by handpicked Yelp reviews), or the “Unlicensed Game Show Sampler.”
The Commodore’s signature show—performed monthly—is “Salud and Happy Days,” where stories and interviews from Tampeños are re-enacted improv-style. The title comes from a popular 1960s late-night segment aired locally on WTVT, called “Shock Theater.” Surrounded by delectable food from Valencia Gardens, the show’s host, a campy character named “Shock Armstrong” (WTVT sports director, Andy Hardy), and Manuel Beiro (Valencia Gardens owner) would raise a glass and say, "Salud and Happy Days.” The phrase and tradition became an iconic part of Tampa's local culture in the 1960s and 1970s.
“It’s a direct connection to an earlier time in Tampa,” says Mario Núñez, fervent local historian and fourth generation Tampeño.
He took the vintage sign-off and gave it new life through his TV show, “The Tampa Natives Show,” which he’s been hosting on the Tampa Bay Arts and Education network for 15 years.
“I’m privileged and honored that I have started that ‘salud and happy days’ all over again, but the troupe here at The Commodore has picked up and run with it,” Núñez says.
And it’s not just about laughs. The Commodore thrives on audience interaction. Many shows break the fourth wall, encouraging the crowd to become part of the joke. It’s comedy as a shared experience, where every performance feels fresh and one-of-a-kind.
More than just a comedy club
The Commodore isn’t just a place to watch comedy—it’s a community. It hosts regular classes, shows, and open mic nights where aspiring comics can hone their craft in front of a supportive crowd, while seasoned pros can fine-tune new material in a welcoming, low-pressure environment.
The success of the venue is due in large part to its commitment to education and inclusivity. The Commodore offers classes for beginners, intermediate students, and even advanced performers. These classes not only teach the fundamentals of "yes, and" — the guiding principle of improv — but also foster a sense of camaraderie among participants. Many find that the skills learned in improv, such as quick thinking, active listening, and confidence-building, extend far beyond the stage and into their personal and professional lives.
If you’re unsure about an intensive leveled class, The Commodore hosts weekly improv drop-in
s on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Here, experienced instructors take participants through a series of exercises designed to introduce basic principles of improv.
Why Tampa needed The Commodore
Let’s face it: While Tampa is known for its vibrant nightlife and arts community, the comedy scene desperately needed a shake-up. The Commodore fills that void by embracing the unpredictable, the strange, and the downright hilarious. It’s not just a stage; it’s a platform for fearless performers and a playground for curious audiences.Carole DevillersAlex Utz and Robert Ebeid perform a scene at The Commodore.
“Every single show has been like A-plus, knocked out of the park, but that's what's exciting about it,” says Buttermore. “People feel pressure. I mean, how much pressure do we feel in our everyday lives when you're put on the spot just to say the perfect thing right off the top of your head? Well, imagine doing it up here under hot lights in front of everybody. Some of it's going to work, some of it's not going to work."
“But the beauty of it really is that we're all present in the moment of creation together, and I feel like that we want to be a space that we're providing live," she adds. "People can stay home and watch Netflix any day of the week, and I support that. I like that it's just as much as anybody else, but we're looking to provide opportunities for connection and community building and just space to come and spend an hour together and see what we come up with.”
So, whether you’re a die-hard comedy fan or just looking for something offbeat to do, The Commodore promises an experience like no other. Come laugh, cringe, and maybe even question reality—because at The Commodore, the only rule is to expect the unexpected.
The Commodore is also in the middle of an online campaign to raise funds for improvements to support beer and wine sales and other upgrades.
For more information, go to The Commodore or follow the venue on Facebook and Instagram
