A tale of 2 boomtowns: Tampa, St. Pete

Yvonne Fry

Tom Scherberger

Mauricio Rosas

Mimi Osiason

Susan Raines

Don Kruse

J. Scott Taylor

Betty Castor

Helene Daniel

Bob Buesing

Optimism -- Both projected a recognition that growth is going to continue and they both expressed optimism they can make real progress on their key goals.

Regionalism -- They both expressed a regional view and sidestepped any chances to treat differences as competitive advantages within the region. Instead it was regional strength

Frustration with Tallahassee’s Hypocrisy on “Home Rule” -- But it didn’t sound like it was going to slow then down much -- an annoyance more than a party killer.

Transportation Improvements are Needed -- Both hit that hard. That is not news but they didn’t miss a chance to say it one more time.’’



Pat Spears

David Lavery

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman took the stage February 21 at Tampa Tiger Bay Club’s monthly meeting at the Cuban Club in Ybor City to tell "A Tale of Two Boomtowns.''83 Degrees asked several attendees to share their top takeaways with our larger audience. Here is what they think you should know:“There were several top takeaways. Transportation continues to be an underlying concern in each part of our region and thus, regionally is an issue we must address. The opportunities for collaboration on strategy, funding, and execution expand as we embrace the bigger picture together. The Rays dominate so much of our time and attention and it’s important to keep them here as Mayor Castor stated, but not at any cost. Our sense of place in each community has blossomed so much and offers something for everyone to enjoy and benefit from, but there’s still a lot of earnest work to be done on equal economic opportunities, access to resources, affordable housing and yes, transportation options.’’“As someone who's been around for 40 years and lived on both sides of the bay, I was struck with the seemingly genuine spirit of cooperation. Even with the [Tampa Bay] Rays, an issue that has sorely divided the two cities, they seem to be working together, not against each other. We knew [former Tampa Mayor Bob] Buckhorn and Kriseman got along and it's gratifying to see Mayor Castor continue. The two cities are so different and so great in their own ways, and the mayors seem to recognize that and treat each other with respect. I think that will pay long-term dividends.’’“No one threw any soft pitches, but both held their own. It was good to hear both addressing climate change head-on. Kriseman is taking the lead in using solar energy to power new buildings, like the new Pier, and not waiting for Duke Energy to step up to the plate. Whereas Castor is highlighting the innovation of the Water Street project. And both are on the same page about expanding the use of our waterways to connect both cities. Overall, both look at working as teammates and not rivals to mitigate the effects of climate change.’’“Congeniality was the word of the day. Even as they criticized the state Legislature for usurping responsibilities best left for local governments, no names were named, no political party critiqued. Both Mayor Kriseman and Mayor Castor emphasized promoting Tampa Bay as a region rather than competing. And while there were a few questions about such things as affordable housing, transportation, and Fair Oaks Park in East Tampa, the audience was most interested in the Rays, another topic about which both mayors espoused working together to keep the team in the area.’’“I had several takeaways. For me, one of the most important points centered around the issue of housing affordability. It was disappointing to hear Mayor Castor disclose that only a small percentage of permits issued in 2019 was for affordable housing. Something needs to be done to address issues in this area so that there will be more interest in those permits in the coming year.Another takeaway was wanting to find out whether Strategic Property Partners plans to incorporate affordable housing into the development of downtown Tampa’s Water Street. These affordable housing options are desperately needed in our community.While we still do not have anywhere near the number of affordable housing options required to actually begin meeting the huge need in our community, I still have hope. With the continued support of Mayor Castor and the strides she is making, I believe we will see more affordable housing in our community in the not-too-distant future.’’“We finally have two Bay Area leaders that not only show a willingness to get along, but both recognize it’s the only way for each of the communities to succeed.’’“Mayor Kriseman expressed little sympathy for the economic plight of Stu Sternberg and the Tampa Bay Rays. And rightly so. While the Rays may be last or next-to-last in game attendance, the Rays ownership has enjoyed, and continues to enjoy, huge profits from the TV contract and revenue sharing (see New York Yankees). Not to mention the gigantic increase in the value of the team from the day Mr. Sternberg bought the franchise to today. The Mayor of St. Petersburg did not seem much intimidated by the Rays’ not so thinly veiled threats to move the team. And, he was quick to say, the Rays could split their schedule with any city they like, as soon as their lease at Tropicana Field had expired. Well done, Mr. Mayor. Go Rays!’’The biggest takeaway was the mutual respect the mayors exhibited for each other and for their respective cities. The civil discourse and positive comments were a contrast to the bombastic, negative 24-hour news cycle. Refreshing.“My question was: In light of the unprecedented growth in the Tampa Bay area, what are your respective administrations doing to safeguard our ecosystem?I was impressed with both Mayors’ awareness of the issues affecting our ecosystem in Tampa Bayand their fluidity in articulating the challenges we face and solutions they are working on. They expressed genuine concern and both are taking active roles to safeguard our environment for future generations.Mayor Castor has studied other cities who share similar waterways challenges. She is advocating the use of safer building materials that will make a difference in the years to come.Mayor Kriseman is advocating, among other things, for a regular ferry system between Tampa and St. Petersburg, which will greatly alleviate emissions due to heavy traffic on our bridges. The clear message from both Mayor Castor and Mayor Kriseman is they are each willing to use their time in office and resources to effect change.’’“My takeaways on the “themes” I heard:“The connection between investment in transit and transit-oriented development and affordable housing was one of the most important points made by the two mayors. It underscores how improving our transportation system is vital to so much more than just getting from point A to point B.’’“ ‘When you get Tampa, you get Tampa Bay,’ said Mayor Jane Castor. Collaboration was at the forefront of the interactions. Although competitiveness is apparent, think Tampa Bay Rays, they reaffirmed each other’s accomplishments and the strength they have together, and working together. Uplifting and positive!’’Transportation by far. Frustration was raised about the lone Hillsborough County Commissioner (Stacy White) on his efforts to derail the Transportation plan for Tampa. The issue is now in front of the Florida Supreme Court. However, Mayor Kriseman said he hopes to see a similar push or referendum for Transportation in Pinellas. These Mayors are determined to transform Tampa and St. Petersburg into modern livable cities.