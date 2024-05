Photo story: Inside MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa

About 20 members of Athena Society of Tampa recently toured MacDill Air Force Base in South Tampa to learn more about what goes on there and how the surrounding community can be supportive.MacDill Air Force Base invites such small groups of local business and community leaders on base tours to increase public awareness of missions, policies and programs of the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the U.S. Department of Defense, including Central Command and Special Operations Command.The civic leader programs are meant to “educate local leaders on the similarities and differences of military and civilian operations and serve as a way to reach and inform the public on each base’s unique missions,’’ according to a MacDill Air Force Base news release.Scroll through the above series of images taken during the recent tour to gain insights shared with members of Athena.To learn more, visit the MacDill Air Force Base website