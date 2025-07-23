University Area CDC board members reflect on Combs' impact, look ahead to leadership transition

For nearly three decades, the University Area Community Development Corporation has served as a beacon of hope and transformation in an at-risk North Tampa community near the University of South Florida.
The community nonprofit works to revitalize the area through housing, workforce development, education, and the arts. Since early 2015, Sarah Combs has spearheaded those efforts as the Executive Director and CEO. Under Combs’ leadership, the University Area CDC has added and expanded programs and facilities, strengthening its community presence and impact.
Now it’s time for a new leader to carry forward that work. In August, Combs will depart after 15 years in leadership roles to become CEO of Metropolitan Ministries. The University Area CDC has contracted Catalyst Consulting Services to conduct a national candidate search with a timeline to have the nonprofit's next leader in place in September.
As the organization prepares for this new chapter, some board members, in a series of email interviews, reflect on Combs’ impact, discuss what this change means for the organization, and describe the qualities they’re looking for in the community nonprofit's next leader.
Board Chair Eric M. Eisenberg, Senior Vice President for University-Community Partnerships, University of South Florida
Eisenberg has served as USF’s representative on the University Area CDC board for eight years, including four years as chair.
“The UACDC is a tremendous organization that provides both advocacy opportunities and tangible support to residents of the Uptown/University community,” Eisenberg says. “We have been incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Sarah Combs as our CEO. She brought a unique combination of authentic community engagement, strategic planning, and execution to the role, resulting in a trusted relationship with residents that will be essential to maintain.”
Eisenberg points to important work ahead, including building out the cultural campus next to Harvest Hope Park, continuing the popular children’s Prodigy Cultural Arts Program, and expanding housing initiatives through land banking and renovation.
“UACDC has a great strategic plan, a talented board, and a superb staff,” he says. "We look forward to attracting our next CEO who will help us take the organization to the next level through authentic relationships, open communication, and targeted programs.”
Vice Chair Leon Paige, retired Lieutenant, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
For years, the University Area carried the negative nickname “Suitcase City” because of the high transient population. Paige, who patrolled the neighborhood as a deputy, credits the University Area CDC with changing the narrative.
“Many hours of thinking, planning, and implementing have gone into the positive aspects of the area today,” he says. “From training programs and housing to community support and disaster relief, much of it has been spearheaded by the UACDC.”
Paige says Combs’ leadership was the catalyst for many of these improvements.
“She has instituted multi-level plans for UACDC that have ensured success and also garnered national attention,” he says. “From…community advocacy to succession planning, she has always been a step ahead. I believe the right person will bring their own unique strengths and continue the progress.”
Board Treasurer Nealy Wheat, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, The American Society for Nondestructive Testing
Wheat praises Combs for putting the University Area CDC in a strong position to serve the community long-term through moves like an increased focus on fundraising and the establishment of a land banking program.
“Under her guidance, we’ve made incredible strides in diversifying revenue streams, balancing public funding with increased private philanthropy and earned income,” Wheat says. “Today, UACDC is on strong financial footing and actively expanding our real estate portfolio to generate long-term impact and sustainability for the community.”
Looking forward, Wheat says the next leader should be an organization and community builder.
“This next chapter is about building on that momentum,” she says. “We’re seeking a visionary who can continue to strengthen our financial base, deepen relationships with donors, and lead with the same spirit of innovation and community commitment that brought us to this point.”
Tony Coleman, CEO, AaSys Group Inc.
Coleman has been involved with the University Area CDC for the last 15 years. He’s been board chair, served 10 years as treasurer, and now sits on various committees.
He believes the nonprofit needs a leader who shares Combs’ commitment to community advocacy.
“I want to encourage the UACDC to continue to advocate for the people of the University Area and northeast Tampa,” he says. “This advocacy has been one of the strengths of Dr. Sarah Combs throughout her tenure. I want to encourage our next CEO to continue this advocacy while offering innovative new ideas in affordable housing, job growth, and education. The success of UACDC could easily be the success template used in other cities across America.”
Gene Marshall, retired Senior Vice President, JPMorgan Chase
Marshall served on the University Area CDC board for 20 years and was chair when the board elevated to Executive Director/CEO, a move he describes as the “best decision we ever made.”
“She has done a marvelous job of leadership in upgrading and promoting the University Area community in every way,” Marshall says.
He’s confident that the organization will have a smooth transition to new leadership.
“Change is constant and an ongoing challenge,” Marshall says.
With a strong foundation and strategic vision in place, board members believe the next leader will be well-positioned to take a thriving, mission-driven organization and expand its reach even further.
From workforce development and housing to community advocacy and youth arts, the University Area CDC’s next chapter is one of promise and purpose. The torch is passing, and the light continues to shine.
For more information, go to University Area CDC
This story is produced through an underwriting agreement between the University Area Community Redevelopment Corporation and 83 Degrees Media