Video: Resilient Tampa Bay

With another hurricane season just around the corner in the midst of global climate change, now is the time to prepare your family and your property to the best of your ability for the prospect of high winds, excessive rain, and flooding.
At the same time, public officials in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are thinking and planning ahead to position the Tampa Bay Area for potential disaster.
"When you live in a vulnerable area, a lot is at stake,'' says Sean Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. "We plan for the worst and hope for the best and don't let our guard down.''
Watch this video story to learn more about what Sullivan and Beth Alden, Executive Director of the Hillsborough Metropolitan Planning Organization, are thinking and doing to get ready.
For more information, visit Plan Hillsborough
and the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council
.
Funding for production and distribution of this video came from Plan Hillsborough. Branaman Video Production
