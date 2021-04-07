Video: Resilient Tampa Bay

Julie Branaman | Wednesday, April 7, 2021
With another hurricane season just around the corner in the midst of global climate change, now is the time to prepare your family and your property to the best of your ability for the prospect of high winds, excessive rain, and flooding.

At the same time, public officials in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are thinking and planning ahead to position the Tampa Bay Area for potential disaster.

"When you live in a vulnerable area, a lot is at stake,'' says Sean Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. "We plan for the worst and hope for the best and don't let our guard down.''

Watch this video story to learn more about what Sullivan and Beth Alden, Executive Director of the Hillsborough Metropolitan Planning Organization, are thinking and doing to get ready.

For more information, visit Plan Hillsborough and the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council
 

 

Julie Branaman is a multimedia photojournalist based in the Tampa Bay region. Before joining 83 Degrees as managing photographer in 2009 she worked at The Tampa Tribune, TBO.com, and News Channel 8. Prior to arriving in Tampa, she freelanced in the Seattle area, working on national and international stories. When not on assignment, she's likely to be found hiking, kayaking, or snorkeling her way around Florida and its unique landscapes. She and her husband James are the Founders of Branaman Photography.

