Video story: Designing communities for health equity

Equity for all people and how to achieve progress in closing the gaps that fall along racial, socioeconomic, gender, and other major demographic groupings is at the heart of the Health in All Policies initiatives established by the thought leaders behind Plan Hillsborough.
Equity Storytelling Forum
In this video, Urban Planner Stephen Griffin and Allison Nguyen of the Office of Health Equity in the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County share insights into why equity issues matter in designing local communities and how local governments can help shape equitable communities.
A community forum on such equity issues is planned for Saturday, Feb. 13, in a virtual format. Everyone living or working in Tampa and the rest of Hillsborough County with access to a computer or smartphone can participate in the free seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to share their equity story. Here is a link to more information on the Planning for Equity Storytelling Forum
Learn more about all of the components for Planning for Health
Watch the video below.
Allison Nguyen, Office of Health Equity, Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County Becky Yettaw of B. Stellar Productions
Stephen Griffin, urban planner, Plan Hillsborough Becky Yettaw of B. Stellar Productions
Equity Storytelling Forum Courtesy of Plan Hillsborough