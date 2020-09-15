Vision Zero video story: How you can avoid death, injuries

Hillsborough County leads the U.S. in traffic-related pedestrian fatalities and injuries. Yes, you read that correctly. It's a challenging place to be a pedestrian or cyclist or driver trying to get almost anywhere.
Vision Zero Hillsborough is taking action with the goal of reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero. One death or injury is too many.
Learn more about the Vision Zero movement, what we can do to make our streets safer, and how we can make our community an even better place to live in this video story by Julie Branaman
Video story by Julie Branaman
The Hillsborough Metropolitan Planning Organization and Vision Zero Hillsborough Coalition will host a virtual Vision Zero Leadership Summit on Tuesday morning, September 22. The free summit will feature moderators, panelists, and elected officials from the Planning Commission, Hillsborough County Government, City of Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department, and Hillsborough County Public Schools.
Experts will lead three panels and focus on the topics of land use and design, high visibility enforcement, and communications and engagement. Discussion will take place about how to avoid making decisions that require costly fixes later, best uses of law enforcement resources to deter the most dangerous traffic behaviors, and engaging the community and businesses to become champions for safe streets.
To learn more and register to participate online or by phone on Sept. 22, visit Vision Zero Leadership Summit.
You can also share your traffic experiences by participating in the Vision Zero High Injury Corridor Survey before Sept. 30.
Learn more about Vision Zero Hillsborough.
This video story was made possible with funding from the Hillsborough Metropolitan Planning Organization and Vision Zero Hillsborough Coalition.
Julie Branaman is a multimedia photojournalist based in the Tampa Bay region. Before joining 83 Degrees
as managing photographer in 2009 she worked at The Tampa Tribune, TBO.com, and News Channel 8. Prior to arriving in Tampa, she freelanced in the Seattle area, working on national and international stories. When not on assignment, she's likely to be found hiking, kayaking, or snorkeling her way around Florida and its unique landscapes. She and her husband James are the Founders of Branaman Photography
