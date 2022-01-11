New Westshore Marina District in Tampa aims to 'maximize life on the water'

If you’re traveling atop the new higher deck of the Gandy Boulevard bridge in Tampa and take a look south along Westshore Boulevard, the amount of construction going on may be a surprise even if you’re keeping up with other developments around town and think you know what’s new and what’s next on the local waterfront.
Down below you’ll see a new marina and luxury condo towers within what looks like a small quaint town with clean sidewalks, palm trees, and more chic white apartment buildings.
Developers are finally making the area along the waterfront come alive after years of busted dreams and a few false starts.
What’s happening now started in 2014, when Noah Breakstone, an award-winning Florida developer who attended the Wharton School of Business and graduated from Yale University, decided it was the perfect place for his vision of a waterfront community.
The BTI Partners
Chief Executive Officer chose the location after looking at over 200 sites.
The development group is in phase one of its construction of the Westshore Marina District (WMD), the first of six projects that it is building in the state of Florida: two developments are underway in Orlando, two more in Hollywood, and another one in Tampa.
Breakstone sought to “maximize life on the water,” says Britney Mroczkowski, VP of retail development, by making the waterfront the most important amenity for the community. There are 159 boat slips, a deep water marina (exclusively for residents of the luxury towers), along with a bayfront park with miles of walkable trails, and a transient dock with 10 slips for visiting boats to pull up for the day and to shop or dine in the district.
Besides the waterfront, the Westshore Marina District has other great amenities as well. The Marina Town Center is located in the heart of the district, surrounded by all of the residential components.
Open for business: Shops are moving in
The Town Center is already filled with several businesses, with more to follow soon. There’s Cru Cellars wine bar, Qwench juice bar, and Tampa’s own Duckweed Urban Grocery. BTI also announced the opening of Chuck Lager American Tavern to the Marina Town Center, making it the restaurant’s second Tampa location.
There is also a plot of land located next to the transient dock that will be home to another restaurant. Westshore Marina District officials aren’t saying yet what restaurant will open there, but it will have a casual outdoor bar for boaters and pedestrians, as well as an upscale indoor dining area. And a Buzzed Bull Creamery, a boozy ice cream shop, is also expected to open this Spring.
In addition to eateries, there are Crave Spa, Colorbar Salon, and Sand Surf Co. There will also be a fitness facility, along with several other retail spaces still available for rent. All of the retails spaces all have a modern minimalist style, with wooden floors and freestanding shelving, wide aisles, and high ceilings.
The district will have a monthly outdoor market and regular events. It had more than 70 events in 2020-21, ranging from monthly markets to special events like “Cars, Coffee & Mimosas.” Details of all events can be found online at Westshore Marina District
.
Despite all the dining and entertainment options, the development was designed to maximize its space and livability.
“The design of WMD worked hard to incorporate each component to maximize life on the water. …And to have everything you want on a weekly basis,” says Britney Mroczkowski. “We want you to be able to park your car after work and not have to leave basic necessities.”
Adding over 1,000 new homes south of Gandy
The district includes 52 acres stretching more than a mile along the Tampa Bay waterfront, and apart from the three luxury towers and the Marina Town Center, is made up of apartments and townhomes built by independent developers. Town Westshore by Related Group has 396 apartment units and Bainbridge at Westshore has 351 apartment units.
WCI Communities also built 180 Townhomes for sale including 35 units that are already livable, completed in the Inlet Park development (1st phase of WCI’s two developments in the WMD). The 2nd phase of WCI’s development is called Inlet Shore, which is under construction with several buildings complete with people living in them.
Of course, the crown jewels of the Westshore Marina District are the three waterfront luxury towers still under construction, with the first tower due to be completed later this year.
Each tower will have 17 stories and 120 units available with access to the amenities building, which includes a pool, grills, bocce ball courts, a golf simulator, gym, social room, steam room, massage center, and a Yoga Zen Garden.
Although much is finished, there’s still a lot left to go, according to Paola Luspa-Abbott, President of Top of Mind Public Relations. “We are in phase one of the Marina Pointe and Marina components of WMD.
“We expect the residents to start moving into the first Marina Point tower in the summer of 2022.” The first phase of the Marina will also be complete then.
The Westshore Marina District is considered a fantastic addition to an already booming area of South Tampa and is one of many projects transforming Westshore Boulevard south of Gandy and much of the city of Tampa.
The dining, entertainment, and “lifestyle on the water” is sure to create new revenue for the city, attract new residents, and provide entertainment for them as well as for Tampanians.