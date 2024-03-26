Sights and scenes as the 10th Tampa Pride Diversity Parade rolls through Ybor City

The Tampa Pride Diversity Parade celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and drew thousands to an area of Ybor City known parade and a festival spanning several Ybor City blocks in an area also known as the GaYBOR District. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and partner Ana Cruz throw beads to the crowd during the 10th Tampa Pride Diversity Parade along Seventh Avenue in the Ybor City Historic District.

Moments before the 2024 Tampa Pride Diversity Parade kicked off along Ybor City's Seventh Avenue in Ybor City, Tampa Pride president Carrie West and parade director Derek Durum drove around in a golf cart and surveyed the scene.Since Tampa Pride's humble inception in 1982 with a 20-person lawn picnic at the University of South Florida, the Tampa Pride Diversity Parade has grown exponentially, becoming one of the most celebrated Pride parades in West Florida, behind St. Petersburg's June parade and month-long Pride celebration.On Saturday, March 23rd, the Tampa Pride Diversity Parade celebrated its 10th anniversary with a festival and parade spanning several blocks in an area of Ybor also known as the GaYBOR District.The day's festival included an artisan market, food truck alley, health care festival and continuous entertainment before, during and after the parade.Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who led the Diversity Parade, issued a proclamation on February 15th declaring March 23 Tampa Pride Day. On March 7th, all seven members of the Tampa City Council signed a commendation recognizing the 10th Annual Tampa Pride Diversity Parade.For the first time in the 10-year history of the Diversity Parade, the Hillsborough County Commission did not present a commendation inside the board chambers. A rule change last year required approval of six of the seven county commissioners. While commissioners Harry Cohen, Pat Kemp, Gwen Myers and Ken Hagan signed the commendation, commissioners Michael Owen, Joshua Wostal and Donna Cameron Cepeda did not.On the day of the parade, Kemp and Cohen presented the commendation signed by the four commissioners to West before an enthusiastic crowd in the Cuban Club courtyard."It's very important for people to educate themselves and pay attention to ballot choices," Cohen said to the crowd. "Often, we're one vote away from important decisions that affect so many."The first Pride marches were held on June 28, 1970, in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago where thousands of LGBTQ+ people gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and demonstrate for equal rights.While most Pride events are held in June, Tampa Pride chooses March to stand apart and enjoy cooler weather.