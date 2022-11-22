Free tickets to Tampa Bay History Center

The Cuban Pathways exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center will be on display through Feb. 12, 2023.
Diane Egner | Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Looking for a just the right gift for a family member, friend, colleague or neighbor? Many of us think that just spending some quality time together is the best gift of all during the holidays and year-round. 

And, now, thanks to a new media partnership between 83 Degrees and the Tampa Bay History Center, readers can submit their email addresses for a chance to win tickets (maximum 2 each) to visit the History Center in downtown Tampa.

All you need to do is answer a few questions and submit your name and email address.

Follow this link to enter: ticket giveaway.
 

Diane Egner is an award-winning journalist with four decades of experience writing about the Tampa Bay region. She is a member of Leadership Florida and the Athena Society, and serves on the board of The Institute for Research in Art (Graphicstudio, the Contemporary Art Museum, and USF’s Public Art Program) Community Advisory Council and the StageWorks Theatre Advisory Council. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a BA in journalism, she won the top statewide award for editorial writing from the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors while at The Tampa Tribune and received special recognition by the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalists for creative work as Content Director at WUSF Public Broadcasting. Past accomplishments and community service include leadership positions with Awesome Tampa Bay, Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Alpha House of Tampa Bay, Florida Kinship Center, AIA Tampa Bay, Powerstories, and the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce. She lives in South Tampa, is the mother of two adult daughters and grandmother to two amazing grandchildren, and travels whenever possible with laptop in tow.

