Centre for Women May Leadership Luncheon features entrepreneur, author, philanthropist Liz Elting

The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women’s May Women’s Leadership Luncheon features entrepreneur, philanthropist and best-selling author Liz Elting.
The luncheon is from noon to 1:30 p.m. on May 7th at Westshore Grand Tampa, 4860 W. Kennedy Blvd.
Elting is one of Forbes’ “Richest Self-Made Women” and the co-founder of TransPerfect, a translation and solutions firm she launched from her New York University dorm room and grew into a billion-dollar company.
Elting launched TransPerfect in 1992 and served as co-CEO until 2018. The company is the world’s largest language solutions company, with over $1.2 billion in revenue and offices in more than 100 cities worldwide.
Elting is the author of the bestselling book “DREAM BIG AND WIN: Translating Passion into Purpose and Creating a Billion-Dollar Business.” In the book, Elting “reveals a counterintuitive approach to success and divulges practical and inspiring tips you can implement immediately to not only dream big, but also win,” according to a description on the Centre for Women website.
Elting is also the founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation.
Her awards and accolades include the 2019 Charles Waldo Haskins Award for business and public service from NYU’s Stern School of Business; the American Heart Association’s 2020 Health Equity Leadership Award; the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs’ 2021 Vertex Award for changing the face and direction of women’s high-growth entrepreneurship; the American Heart Association’s 2022 Woman Changing the World Award; Trinity College’s 2022 Kathleen O’Connor Boelhouwer ’85 Alumni Initiative Award; the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s 2023 Angel of Hope Award; and the 2023 Entreprenista 100 Award.
She has been recognized as a NOW Woman of Power & Influence and Entrepreneur Magazine’s Woman of the Year.
Individual tickets for the luncheon are $100 and include Elting’s book, “DREAM BIG AND WIN: Translating Passion into Purpose and Creating a Billion-Dollar Business.” A corporate table is $1,000 and each attendee receives a copy of Elting’s book.
For more information and tickets, go to Women’s Leadership Luncheon Liz Elting
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.