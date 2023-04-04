Children's Board of Hillsborough County town halls seek input on community needs

The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County is using an online survey and a series of town hall meetings to gather community input on the issues facing families and children in Hillsborough County and the availability of programs and services to help address those needs.
The Children’s Board, a local government body that provides funding and services to nonprofits to support child and family-based programs that provide a foundation for healthy, safe and prosperous lives, uses the feedback to help guide funding and programming decisions.
There are upcoming town hall meetings at these dates and times:
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 4th at Mort Elementary School, 1806 E. Bearss Ave., in Tampa.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8th at the Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Plant City, 301 N. Palmer St.
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 11th at Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave NE, in Ruskin.
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 12th at the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County offices, 1002 E. Palm Ave., in Tampa.
The Children’s Board is also gathering input from community stakeholders - nonprofit groups, faith organizations, businesses, community associations, government agencies, grassroots organizations and other institutions providing programs and services- through an online survey and virtual town halls
scheduled for April 5th and April 12th.
For more information and access to the online survey, go to CBHC 2023.