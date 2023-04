Children's Board of Hillsborough County town halls seek input on community needs

The Children's Board of Hillsborough County, which supports programs like BAM! at the Carey Family Boys & Girls Club of Brandon, is seeking community input on the services available to address the needs of families and children in Hillsborough. Provided by Children's Board of Hillsborough County

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 4th at Mort Elementary School, 1806 E. Bearss Ave., in Tampa.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8th at the Children’s Board Family Resource Center in Plant City, 301 N. Palmer St.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 11th at Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave NE, in Ruskin.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 12th at the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County offices, 1002 E. Palm Ave., in Tampa.