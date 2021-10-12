Farmers markets are a popular weekend ritual across Tampa Bay, but the organizers behind a new market coming to downtown Clearwater have a unique event on tap.
The Clearwater Hispanic Farmers Market debuts Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17, as both a marketplace for local farmers, artisans and vendors and a celebration of Hispanic culture.
“We wanted to create a place where we can celebrate the heritage, the culture,” says Dina Ramos, the director of the market and one of its founders. “The focus is to celebrate Hispanic heritage. We have a huge Hispanic community in Florida and we want to celebrate that culture and create a cultural experience.”
In addition to food vendors, farmers selling fruits and vegetables, and artisans, the monthly market will have performances by children who celebrate Hispanic culture through dance, singing and storytelling. A “La Voz” children’s singing contest is planned for December, with a $25 entry fee for contestants. There are also plans for a children’s fashion show that features clothing that reflects the culture of various countries.
“A main focus is children,” Ramos says. “We want to celebrate them because they are our future generation. We want to build them up.”
Ramos says a group of five “community administrators” came up with the idea for the market as a venue to help local vendors, farmers, and artisans with their businesses and to create unity in the community.
“We want to create a venue where people are welcome,” she says. “The United States was built with people from different cultures and countries. We need to celebrate one another instead of complaining or finding faults.”
Ramos says the organizers are thankful to the city of Clearwater for guidance in getting the market off the ground and to the organizations that are sponsoring the market.
The Clearwater Hispanic Farmers Market is scheduled for the third weekend of the month in the lot at Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. The listed hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m., but Ramos says the end time may be extended to 5 p.m.
For more information please follow this link: Clearwater Hispanic Farmers Market.