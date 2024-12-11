Focus Forward holiday cards showcase, benefit adults with disabilities

If it’s possible to capture Christmas and holiday cheer on a card, Focus Forward artists have done it. A group of 20 artists from the nonprofit adult day training program for individuals with disabilities showcased their creativity and collaboratively designed 10 unique holiday cards. Just launched, this year’s holiday card collection is available to purchase for $20 a box.
“Our clients eagerly await the beginning of this project every year,” explains Focus Forward Supervisor of Program Lauren Lienau. “They tell staff their ideas for the cards all year long. Families of the clients ask when they will be sold months before we even begin our project. It’s a much-anticipated annual event.”
Founded in 2021, Focus Forward is based in Temple Terrace. The group serves individuals ages 22 and up and focuses on improving their socialization skills, building independent living skills, and working on inspiring community integration and lifelong friendships.
“Every pack of cards raises $13 for our clients,” Lienau continues. “Our program receives very tight operating funding from Agency for Persons with Disabilities, so all proceeds go directly to their program experience like helping buy room supplies, getting cleaning items, and funding community trips.”
The group printed 120 sets this year and has sold 60 already as of publication.
Forward Focus Supervisor of Program Lauren Lienau
“This year has already far exceeded any previous year's sales,” Lienau says. “Our first year, we sold 21 sets; second year, we sold 26 sets; and third year, we sold 32 sets. We have only tried to sell to parents and families of the program the past three years.”
The leadership of Project Focus, a nonprofit established to benefit sister programs Focus Forward, Focus Academy, and Focus Cafe helped grow the holiday card initiative
"This year with the help of Project Focus' Executive Director Clay Clemens, we have been increasing our community outreach efforts tremendously and have been
doing our best to raise community awareness of this project,” Lienau says. “So far we have been able to partner with CrossFit Hyde Park and Heads & Tails, who have graciously allowed us to sell our card sets from their storefronts.”
So why should people buy these cards?
“To take advantage of an easy way to support the population of young adults with disabilities who often get overlooked,” Lienau says. “We take the responsibility to create equal opportunities for our individuals very seriously, so we are honored to be able to provide this fun and unique project to our clients.”
“Additionally, we encourage everyone to become more involved with their communities and learn about these amazing people,” she adds. “Project Focus offers a Campus Coffee tour where you can visit us and learn more about the mission of our programs and long-term vision. If you would like to schedule, you can contact Clay Clemens at [email protected]
. And check out our socials to get a closer look at our amazing daily activities.”
Card sets are available for purchase online at Focus Forward cards and in-person at Heads and Tails or CrossFit Hyde Park in Tampa.
.
