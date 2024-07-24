Centre For Women's Gourmet Feastival returns with Jimmy Buffett-themed bash

The Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women’s major annual fundraiser and signature event, the Gourmet Feastival, returns Thursday, August 1st.
The theme for the 32nd annual Feastival is “Tropical Nights: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.” The evening includes musician Billy Lindsey’s “Tribute to Jimmy,” live parrots and, of course, a top-notch selection of food, desserts and drinks from area restaurants, shops, vendors and businesses. 10 Tampa Bay’s Miranda Parnell is the emcee of this year’s event.
The Feastival benefits the nonprofit Centre for Women and its diverse array of programs designed to help the women of Tampa Bay achieve personal and professional success.
The 32nd annual Gourmet Feastival is 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 1st at Higgins Hall, 5225 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa. General admission is $50. VIP tickets, which include 5 p.m. early admission, access to a VIP area and gift bags, are $100.
For more information, including a full list of food, dessert and drink vendors, go to Gourmet Feastival
