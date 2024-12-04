Ybor's Jingle Bell Bazaar, downtown Tampa's Winter Village are merry season mainstays

November’s traditional Christmas tree lighting at Centro Ybor rings in the holiday season in the Ybor City Historic District. From noon to 6 p.m. on December 15th at Centennial Park, the sixth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor puts the holiday cheer in full gear.
About 100 artisans and vendors will fill the park. Food trucks will line the streets around the park. The kids can visit Santa’s village and make ornaments, necklaces, and bracelets in the arts and crafts area. The drum line from Franklin Middle School will kick things off. Three music acts- reggae group Jah Movement, Latin Jingle Bell Bazaar at YborThe Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor has performances by several local dance troupes.
band Ambito, and classic country musician Geri Blount - will perform. Between the music groups, dance troupes and cheer squads will perform. This year, there's also a red velvet cake bake-off competition sponsored by Sam's Club.
It’s the type of celebration organizers had in mind when they launched the Jingle Bell Bazaar in 2018 as a showcase market for local vendors and a day of festive family fun.
“I grew up in Ybor City, I’m originally from Tampa, so I remember all the fun holiday things we used to do in Ybor, like the Snow on 7th parade,” says Linda Archie, the Jingle Bell Bazaar’s event coordinator. “We wanted to bring that type of event back.”
The event drew around 200 people that first year. It has grown since then into Ybor’s largest holiday event. This year, thousands will come to enjoy the entertainment, take part in the kids’ activities, and shop the unique mix of vendors selling flowers, plants, clothing, jewelry, paintings, art, toys, pet treats, and more.
“It’s perfect for the holidays if you’re looking for a gift that’s unique, something you’re not going to see every day,” Archie says.
The Jingle Bell Bazaar’s focus on empowering and showcasing small businesses has expanded to include a vendor area for young entrepreneurs in Santa’s village and the formation of a nonprofit, From Boys 2 Men Inc., that awards $500 scholarships to three young entrepreneurs.
Also in Ybor this month, Vintage Roost, 2326 E. Seventh Ave., has a special three-day holiday market from December 6th through 8th. The weekly Ybor City Saturday Market at Centennial Park also continues with more holiday cheer in the air.
For more information, go to Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor, Vintage Roost, and Ybor City Saturday Market
Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
A short ride on a TECO Line Streetcar from Ybor, the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park continues through January 5th. The Tampa Downtown Partnership’s annual holiday extravaganza, sponsored by the Tampa Bay Lightning and other community partners, has shops with local makers and vendors, an ice skating rink, curling, a cafe, and a slew of special events.
On December 8th, 15th, and 22nd, the Winter Village Express runs from downtown to Ybor and back onTampa Downtown PartnershipThe Winter Village Express travels between downtown and Ybor City on a TECO Line Streetcar
a TECO Line Streetcar. Ice skating shows on December 24th, 31st, and January 3rd through 5th are a new addition this year. On December 7th, there’s the Coty of Tampa's annual holiday parade in the afternoon and the Christmas tree lighting in the evening. The holiday lighted boat parade is December 21st.
For more information, go to Winter Village
