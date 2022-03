March Arts Roundup: Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, spring-themed art, and more

Read more articles by Caitlin Albritton.

Caitlin Albritton is a freelance writer based in Tampa with a BFA from Savannah College of Art and Design and a MFA from Maryland Institute College of Art. When she's not looking at art throughout town, she can be found making it. You can keep up with her visual art on Instagram @caitlinalbritton or on her website . Visit her recent line of inlay “ wearable paintings .”